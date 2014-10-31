Oct 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17696.60 NSE 44884.40 ============= TOTAL 62581.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE749A07235 JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED 8.50% 03-Dec-14 99.8908 9.6700 550.00 INE721A07CQ2 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE LTD 10.35% 26-Dec-14 100.2267 8.4200 200.00 INE756I07126 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 9.85% 29-Jun-15 100.1740 9.4000 50.00 INE296A07AG0 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 04-Aug-15 105.7501 0.0000 50.00 INE721A07AV6 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE 11.60% 11-Jul-16 101.2632 10.6600 496.10 INE481G07117 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 8.90% 08-Aug-16 100.3195 8.6600 200.00 INE013A07C80 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 0.00% 23-Aug-16 103.0000 0.0000 1.00 INE063P07049 EQUITAS FINANCE PVT LTD 12.50% 29-Sep-16 100.0000 12.5000 1.00 INE296A07955 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10.05% 10-Jan-17 101.2611 9.3500 50.00 INE958G08906 RELIGARE FINVEST LTD 12.75% 30-May-17 99.4500 12.9200 1.00 INE752E07HF1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.64% 08-Jul-17 100.2270 8.5100 250.00 INE100D07011 W S INSULATORS INDIA LTD 14.00% 30-Sep-17 100.0000 - 242.00 INE134E08EZ5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.91% 15-Oct-17 100.2389 8.8100 50.00 INE115A07FX6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.29% 16-Oct-17 100.9345 8.9100 100.00 INE134E08GM8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.90% 21-Oct-17 100.3473 8.7600 50.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.95% 11-Mar-18 100.3390 8.8000 100.00 INE114A07851 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD 8.25% 06-May-18 99.6774 8.3300 2000.00 INE020B07HX2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.24% 17-Oct-18 101.4824 8.7800 100.00 INE752E07LS6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-18 100.8000 8.6800 50.00 INE020B07EG4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.65% 15-Jan-19 99.2000 8.8700 1.00 INE872A07SY3 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 12.00% 23-May-19 101.8300 11.4200 2.00 INE115A07FK3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.51% 24-Jul-19 102.0917 8.9300 50.00 INE115A07FU2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.44% 30-Aug-19 101.9631 8.9100 50.00 INE752E07LP2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-19 102.1371 8.7300 40.00 INE020B07ER1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.72% 04-Sep-19 99.4000 8.8600 1.00 INE752E07LT4 POWER GRID CORPORATION LTD 8.93% 20-Oct-19 100.8000 8.7200 50.00 INE134E08GN6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.96% 21-Oct-19 100.5719 8.8100 100.00 INE909H08014 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.90% 20-Jan-20 101.8215 10.4100 2.50 INE155A07219 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.95% 02-Mar-20 101.6750 9.5100 49.00 INE134E08CX4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-20 99.1000 8.8900 2.00 INE752E07LU2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-20 100.8000 8.7500 50.00 INE774D08KV6 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 9.80% 25-Jan-21 97.1680 10.4200 1.00 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LIMITED RESET 18-Mar-21 107.3500 10.9900 3.00 INE134E08925 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 31-May-21 99.7000 8.8900 1.00 INE121A08NT4 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN 12.90% 26-Jul-21 101.0000 12.6800 2.00 INE752E07LV0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-21 100.8000 8.7700 100.00 INE053F07520 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.00% 23-Feb-22 104.5400 7.1700 10.00 INE081A08181 TATA STEEL LIMITED 2.00% 23-Apr-22 103.7018 1.4700 250.00 INE752E07LW8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-22 100.8000 8.7800 100.00 INE752E07LX6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-23 100.8000 8.7800 150.00 INE039A09PT1 IFCI LTD 8.39% 31-Mar-24 101.3000 8.1700 100.00 INE756I08074 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.70% 20-Jun-24 100.7900 9.5500 10.00 INE539K08112 CREDILA FINANCIAL SERVICES 11.75% 09-Jul-24 111.0200 9.9100 9.00 INE936D07075 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.75% 02-Aug-24 101.1004 9.5500 670.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 103.9000 10.9300 2011.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 103.4747 8.7900 150.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 103.4291 8.7500 500.00 INE296A08714 BAJAJ FINANCE LTD 10.15% 19-Sep-24 101.1228 9.9600 30.00 INE990D07304 KRISHNA BHAGYA JALA NIGAM LIMITED 9.13% 30-Sep-24 100.0000 9.1300 69.00 INE636F07183 NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORP 9.60% 01-Oct-24 101.9500 9.3000 100.00 INE114A07869 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA 9.00% 14-Oct-24 101.4700 8.7700 900.00 INE752E07LY4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-24 100.8000 8.8000 50.00 INE141A08019 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.20% 27-Oct-24 100.8400 9.1300 20.00 INE705A08037 VIJAYA BANK 9.15% 30-Oct-24 100.0185 9.1500 400.00 INE043D07GU8 IDFC LTD 9.38% 09-Dec-24 102.9400 8.9100 14.00 INE752E07LZ1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-25 100.8000 8.8100 50.00 INE752E07MA2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-26 100.8000 8.8200 50.00 INE752E07MB0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-27 100.8000 8.8200 50.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 8.80% 22-Mar-28 101.4100 8.6100 750.00 INE013A07Y03 RELIANCE SECURITIES LIMITED - 30-Aug-28 100.0000 0.0000 2.00 INE752E07MC8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-28 100.8000 8.8300 50.00 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 104.2382 8.7700 500.00 INE752E07MD6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-29 100.8000 8.8300 50.00 INE514E08ED EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA - 30-Oct-29 100.7166 8.7600 1000.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 100.1848 8.8500 50.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.40% 22-Jan-33 100.8906 7.3800 758.00 INE787H07347 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.66% 22-Jan-34 113.4900 7.3200 7.50 INE245A08042 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 10.75% 21-Aug-72 103.0099 10.4300 2.00 INE065L08058 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD 9.80% 22-Mar-73 101.1900 9.6700 15.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED PERPETUAL 10.75% 31-Dec-99 101.4228 10.6200 3772.00 INE121A08NJ5 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. RESET 31-Dec-99 100.6500 12.8000 1.00 INE121A08NU2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN 19.00% 31-Dec-99 100.6500 12.6600 0.50 NSE === INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 99.9743 8.4537 1750.00 INE306N07963 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.95% 25-Mar-15 100.1573 9.0000 300.00 INE296A07AW7 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED - 08-Apr-15 105.7501 9.2500 50.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 100.0264 9.1502 1.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.9887 9.0500 1.00 INE121A07GO1 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 9.52% 13-May-15 99.8221 9.4500 250.00 INE134E08CW6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-15 99.7673 8.9831 150.00 INE134E08CW6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-15 99.7673 8.8000 150.00 INE691I07380 L T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPANY 8.95% 15-Jun-15 99.7256 9.3000 250.00 INE043D07BI4 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.50% 29-Jun-15 100.3101 8.7200 160.00 INE756I07126 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.85% 29-Jun-15 100.1740 9.2500 50.00 INE895D08527 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.67% 31-Aug-15 100.3211 9.2300 215.00 INE535H07191 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 11.10% 04-Sep-15 100.9378 9.7317 145.00 INE722A07414 SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED 10.60% 06-Oct-15 100.5827 9.8900 100.00 INE851M07028 VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED 9.70% 23-Nov-15 100.4109 9.2544 250.00 INE202B07688 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 10.80% 05-Dec-15 100.7207 10.0275 250.00 INE062R07013 FORTUNA BUILDCON INDIA PRIVATE LTD 0.00% 01-Jan-16 100.2985 - 70.00 INE043D07DU5 IDFC LIMITED 8.85% 15-Jan-16 100.2727 8.5500 42.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 100.7055 8.4900 250.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 100.7055 8.4900 250.00 INE804I07JT8 ECL FINANCE LIMITED NIFTY 28-Mar-16 136.0000 0.0000 0.50 INE001A07GM9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Apr-16 100.9800 8.7600 1.00 INE008I08054 COX AND KINGS LIMITED 10.50% 28-Apr-16 100.0000 - 750.00 INE481G07117 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 8.90% 08-Aug-16 100.3195 8.6430 200.00 INE001A07NA0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 27-Aug-16 100.7440 8.9500 28.00 INE001A07ND4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.43% 02-Sep-16 100.9138 8.8200 200.00 INE001A07ND4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.43% 02-Sep-16 100.9138 8.8200 100.00 INE445L08086 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.33% 05-Sep-16 100.7535 8.8583 30.00 INE115A07EH2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.60% 06-Sep-16 102.5920 8.9800 17.00 INE020B08609 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Sep-16 101.3183 8.5500 7.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 29-Sep-16 103.1836 10.6400 20.00 INE309K08011 AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA 8.97% 11-Oct-16 100.8595 8.4536 41.00 INE001A07LV0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 21-Oct-16 100.5112 8.9375 500.00 INE001A07LV0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 21-Oct-16 100.5112 8.9375 500.00 INE296A07DS9 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 9.43% 24-Oct-16 100.0000 - 100.00 INE001A08312 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 24-Nov-16 99.9800 9.2500 2.00 INE115A07BP1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.70% 07-Dec-16 101.2841 8.9800 150.00 INE310L07225 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Dec-16 102.8970 8.9002 13.50 INE296A07955 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10.05% 10-Jan-17 101.2611 9.3380 50.00 INE115A07ES9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.69% 11-Jan-17 101.4955 8.8906 50.00 INE020B07IB6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.67% 10-Mar-17 102.0957 8.5943 450.00 INE020B07II1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.52% 25-Mar-17 101.8155 8.5945 100.00 INE115A07FG1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.69% 27-Mar-17 101.4955 8.9100 50.00 INE752E07HF1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.64% 08-Jul-17 100.2271 8.5000 250.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 101.1035 8.7750 50.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 101.1035 8.7750 50.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 101.1335 8.7700 20.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 101.4890 8.6000 100.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 101.4890 8.6000 100.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 101.4931 8.6000 50.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 101.4931 8.6000 50.00 INE114A07836 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED 9.18% 27-Aug-17 101.6921 8.4500 20.00 INE445L08136 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.40% 07-Sep-17 101.0479 8.9500 60.00 INE694L07040 TALWANDI SABO POWER LIMITED 9.70% 18-Sep-17 100.8232 9.3335 100.00 INE020B07JB4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.06% 23-Sep-17 100.9668 8.6500 15.00 INE048A08024 HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD 9.36% 28-Sep-17 100.3200 9.2100 31.00 INE100D07011 W S INSULATORS INDIA LTD 14.00% 30-Sep-17 100.0000 - 242.00 INE134E08EZ5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.91% 15-Oct-17 100.2389 8.8000 50.00 INE115A07FX6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.29% 16-Oct-17 100.9345 - 1200.00 INE115A07FX6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.29% 16-Oct-17 100.9345 - 500.00 INE134E08GM8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 21-Oct-17 100.2208 8.8000 250.00 INE115A07452 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.80% 22-Oct-17 101.9384 9.0157 20.00 INE347G08027 PETRONET LNG LIMITED 9.00% 28-Oct-17 100.4275 - 2400.00 INE347G08027 PETRONET LNG LIMITED 9.00% 28-Oct-17 100.4275 - 1650.00 INE261F09DY6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-18 77.0680 8.5800 40.00 INE069A08038 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO LIMITED 8.99% 29-Jan-18 99.2017 9.2502 150.00 INE554Q07011 SHETH CREATORS AND CONSTRUCTORS RESET 31-Jan-18 100.6861 - 26.20 INE261F09EA4 NABARD 0.00% 01-Feb-18 76.5310 8.5800 80.00 INE202B07CD9 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 0.00% 26-Feb-18 99.4485 - 690.00 INE115A07FZ1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.07% 28-Feb-18 100.0000 - 520.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 100.3390 8.7900 100.00 INE114A07851 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED 8.25% 06-May-18 99.6774 8.4250 2000.00 INE043D07EW9 IDFC LIMITED 8.35% 10-May-18 98.4961 8.8274 30.00 INE115A07ED1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.60% 20-Jun-18 98.8173 8.9600 250.00 INE115A07ED1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.60% 20-Jun-18 98.8173 8.9600 250.00 INE667F07BU0 SUNDARAM BNP PARIBAS HOME FIN. LTD 10.45% 08-Aug-18 102.2618 9.6700 250.00 INE020B07HX2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.24% 17-Oct-18 101.4824 8.7700 200.00 INE020B07HX2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.24% 17-Oct-18 101.5477 8.7500 100.00 INE752E07LS6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-18 100.8000 8.6721 50.00 INE078G08028 PUNJAB STATE ELECTRICITY BOARD 10.15% 29-Jan-19 99.7000 10.3300 3.00 INE872A07SY3 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 12.00% 23-May-19 105.0000 10.5200 2.00 INE752E07JS0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-19 102.0261 8.7226 150.00 INE069R07018 SPRIT TEXTILES PRIVATE LIMITED 12.55% 20-Jul-19 104.6181 11.9600 1250.00 INE115A07FK3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.51% 24-Jul-19 102.0917 8.9200 50.00 INE020E07043 STCI FINANCE LIMITED 9.89% 30-Jul-19 102.4000 9.2500 1.00 INE266N07076 ESSEL CORPORATE RESOURCES PVT LTD 12.70% 10-Aug-19 104.0351 12.0450 1300.00 INE134E08GF2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.39% 27-Aug-19 102.0400 8.8300 100.00 INE115A07FU2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.44% 30-Aug-19 101.8096 8.9500 350.00 INE115A07FU2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.44% 30-Aug-19 101.8096 8.9499 300.00 INE445L07013 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.50% 01-Sep-19 100.1500 9.2300 200.00 INE752E07LP2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-19 102.1371 8.7200 190.00 INE134E08GJ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.32% 17-Sep-19 101.8163 8.8294 8.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 101.0442 8.7600 300.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 101.0875 8.7500 300.00 INE752E07LT4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-19 100.8000 8.7156 50.00 INE134E08GN6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.96% 21-Oct-19 100.5915 8.8000 200.00 INE347G08035 PETRONET LNG LIMITED 9.05% 28-Oct-19 100.0000 - 1650.00 INE347G08035 PETRONET LNG LIMITED 9.05% 28-Oct-19 100.5166 - 100.00 INE134E08FG2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.82% 20-Feb-20 99.5700 8.9100 1.00 INE752E07LU2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-20 100.8000 8.7410 50.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 106.9387 10.1871 1.00 INE752E07LV0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-21 100.7580 8.7700 100.00 INE865N07018 DLF PROMENADE LIMITED 10.90% 11-Dec-21 100.0000 11.4503 250.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD 2.00% 23-Apr-22 103.7018 9.5700 250.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 99.0760 9.7000 200.00 INE895D08451 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.69% 12-Jun-22 103.5000 9.0100 7.00 INE038A07274 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 9.60% 02-Aug-22 99.3688 9.6962 200.00 INE038A07274 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 9.60% 02-Aug-22 99.3688 9.6962 200.00 INE859N08019 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.67% 01-Sep-22 101.2300 9.5700 1.00 INE752E07LW8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-22 100.8399 - 100.00 INE155A08233 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.60% 29-Oct-22 100.0000 - 500.00 INE572E09189 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.00% 21-Dec-22 101.0500 9.0000 2.00 INE514E08CC1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.83% 09-Jan-23 100.9800 8.6400 10.00 INE053F07561 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.18% 19-Feb-23 100.2935 7.1300 100.00 INE936D07067 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 8.95% 26-Apr-23 96.3631 9.5700 204.00 INE425L07015 INTIME PROPERTIES LIMITED RR - 25-Jul-23 99.7564 10.1000 253.00 INE752E07LX6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-23 100.9151 - 150.00 INE028A08059 BANK OF BARODA 9.73% 17-Dec-23 105.5900 8.8000 150.00 INE975G08041 IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS 11.50% 04-Feb-24 100.0000 11.8200 1.00 INE340M08129 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND DISTRIBUT 9.72% 16-Jul-24 101.9000 9.5400 631.00 INE936D07075 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.75% 02-Aug-24 101.3499 9.5100 1170.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 104.0000 10.3100 291.00 INE043D07GT0 IDFC LIMITED 9.36% 21-Aug-24 103.3023 8.8250 258.00 INE043D07GT0 IDFC LIMITED 9.36% 21-Aug-24 103.3024 8.8250 50.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 103.4747 8.7800 450.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 103.3435 8.8000 50.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 103.4291 8.7500 500.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 103.2976 8.7700 50.00 INE296A08714 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10.15% 19-Sep-24 101.1228 9.9500 30.00 INE139F07063 KONKAN RAILWAY CORPORATION LIMITED 9.08% 25-Sep-24 102.6000 8.8700 39.00 INE033L08171 TATA CAPITAL HOUSING FINANCE LTD 10.15% 26-Sep-24 100.7500 - 300.00 INE990D07304 KRISHNA BHAGYA JALA NIGAM LIMITED 9.13% 30-Sep-24 100.4500 9.0500 220.00 INE636F07183 NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORP 9.60% 01-Oct-24 101.9500 9.4500 640.00 INE134E08GK2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.98% 08-Oct-24 100.8603 8.8350 500.00 INE134E08GK2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.98% 08-Oct-24 100.8603 8.8350 500.00 INE114A07869 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA 9.00% 14-Oct-24 101.4700 8.7622 950.00 INE115A07FY4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.22% 16-Oct-24 101.5221 8.9725 150.00 INE115A07FY4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.22% 16-Oct-24 101.5221 8.9725 150.00 INE752E07LY4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-24 100.8000 - 50.00 INE141A08019 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.20% 27-Oct-24 100.5800 - 702.00 INE705A08037 VIJAYA BANK 9.15% 30-Oct-24 100.0000 - 1482.00 INE818F08037 KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION 9.15% 30-Oct-24 100.0000 - 200.00 INE043D07GU8 IDFC LTD 9.38% 09-Dec-24 103.2000 8.8700 64.00 INE752E07LZ1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-25 100.8000 8.8043 50.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Nov-25 102.7100 9.2900 1.20 INE752E07MA2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-26 100.8000 8.8106 50.00 INE528G09111 YES BANK LIMITED 10.15% 28-Sep-27 100.0000 10.1400 100.00 INE752E07MB0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-27 100.8000 8.8159 50.00 INE053F07579 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.34% 19-Feb-28 100.7250 7.2500 5.00 INE065L08041 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD. 9.03% 22-Mar-28 100.9300 9.1000 13.00 INE752E07MC8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-28 100.8000 8.8193 50.00 INE134E08GH8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.39% 27-Aug-29 104.5814 8.8100 150.00 INE134E08GH8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.39% 27-Aug-29 104.5814 8.8100 150.00 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 104.2382 8.7650 650.00 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 104.2382 8.7650 100.00 INE752E07MD6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-29 100.8000 8.8231 50.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 100.7166 - 