Nov 3 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10151.70 NSE 30405.60 ============= TOTAL 40557.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE013A07QW2 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD NIFTY 13-Nov-14 128.9000 0.0000 1.00 INE909H07842 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LTD 9.75% 27-Dec-14 100.1215 8.9500 650.00 INE043D07GE2 IDFC LIMITED - 22-Apr-15 96.2091 8.5800 500.00 INE296A07AG0 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 04-Aug-15 105.7501 0.0000 50.00 INE001A07JH3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.55% 07-Sep-15 100.3443 9.0300 100.00 INE043D07EV1 IDFC LTD 8.49% 06-May-16 99.8510 8.5400 150.00 INE001A07LV0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 21-Oct-16 100.6165 8.8900 500.00 INE895D07362 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.71% 13-Dec-16 101.2472 9.0100 550.00 INE958G08906 RELIGARE FINVEST LTD 12.75% 30-May-17 99.4500 12.9200 1.00 INE261F09HM2 NABARD 9.33% 12-Jun-17 102.2181 8.3100 50.00 INE134E08GC9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.32% 19-Aug-17 101.5126 8.6800 1650.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 101.5807 8.5700 50.00 INE019A07365 JSW STEEL LTD 10.20% 05-Sep-17 100.7875 9.8400 1000.00 INE115A07FX6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.29% 16-Oct-17 100.9310 8.9100 300.00 INE860H07623 ADITYA BIRLA FINANCE LTD - 26-Oct-17 100.5687 9.3900 50.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 100.1161 8.6400 150.00 INE020B07HX2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.24% 17-Oct-18 101.5094 8.7700 100.00 INE752E07LS6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-18 101.0700 8.6000 100.00 INE191B07097 WELSPUN CORP LTD 11.25% 17-Aug-19 99.8004 11.2800 250.00 INE752E07LT4 POWER GRID CORPORATION LTD 8.93% 20-Oct-19 101.0700 8.6500 100.00 INE134E08GN6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.96% 21-Oct-19 100.6048 8.8000 550.00 INE909H08014 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.90% 20-Jan-20 102.4143 10.2600 0.50 INE155A08043 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.90% 07-May-20 101.9243 9.4100 10.00 INE752E07LU2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-20 101.0700 8.6900 100.00 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LIMITED RESET 18-Mar-21 109.5500 7.2600 9.00 INE202B07AI2 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE LTD 10.70% 30-Apr-21 102.8200 10.0600 100.00 INE631K07028 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY TRAN 10.29% 26-Jul-21 100.9000 10.1000 10.00 INE121A08NT4 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN 12.90% 26-Jul-21 101.7000 12.2800 3.00 INE752E07LV0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-21 101.0700 8.7300 150.00 INE752E07LW8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-22 101.0700 8.7400 150.00 INE936D07067 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER LTD 8.95% 26-Apr-23 96.7260 9.5100 50.00 INE752E07LX6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-23 101.0700 8.7500 150.00 INE557F07116 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.51% 13-Jan-24 108.2700 7.2400 0.40 INE202B07AZ6 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 10.70% 12-Jun-24 102.5700 10.2500 61.00 INE110L08037 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.25% 16-Jun-24 99.9763 9.2400 150.00 INE340M08129 TAMIL NADU GENERATION AND 9.72% 16-Jul-24 101.3500 9.5000 50.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 104.1000 10.3100 26.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 103.6241 8.7300 100.00 INE990D07304 KRISHNA BHAGYA JALA NIGAM LIMITED 9.13% 30-Sep-24 100.0100 9.1200 390.00 INE114A07869 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA 9.00% 14-Oct-24 101.6000 8.7500 250.00 INE752E07LY4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-24 101.0700 8.7600 100.00 INE141A08019 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.20% 27-Oct-24 100.9000 9.0700 25.00 INE752E07LZ1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-25 101.0700 8.7700 100.00 INE752E07MA2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-26 101.0700 8.7800 100.00 INE752E07MB0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-27 101.0700 8.7900 100.00 INE305A09216 TFCI LTD 9.60% 25-Feb-28 101.4500 9.3900 50.00 INE031A07899 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.56% 02-Sep-28 110.1932 7.3600 5.00 INE752E07MC8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-28 101.0700 8.7900 100.00 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 104.6147 8.7300 300.00 INE752E07MD6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-29 101.0700 8.7900 150.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.40% 22-Jan-33 101.6942 7.2500 145.00 INE787H07347 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.66% 22-Jan-34 113.5300 7.3200 10.30 INE245A08042 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 10.75% 21-Aug-72 103.4500 3.3900 28.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED PERPETUAL 10.75% 31-Dec-99 102.0000 10.5300 305.00 INE121A08NU2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN 19.00% 31-Dec-99 100.5887 12.6800 16.50 INE909H08188 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 31-Dec-99 100.7450 0.0000 5.00 NSE === INE916D078R2 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 0.00% 11-Dec-14 99.1686 8.5000 150.00 INE976I07BU9 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.00% 11-Dec-14 130.6353 8.5000 100.00 INE064K08012 ONGC VIDESH LIMITED 8.40% 23-Dec-14 99.9059 8.4800 250.00 INE556F09270 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 27-Dec-14 100.0525 8.3533 750.00 INE804I07DA1 ECL FINANCE LIMITED NIFTY 04-Feb-15 214.0400 0.0000 2.50 INE121A07GH5 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN 9.50% 25-Mar-15 99.9766 9.1139 500.00 INE296A07AW7 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED - 08-Apr-15 105.7501 9.2500 50.00 INE043D07GE2 IDFC LIMITED - 22-Apr-15 96.2091 8.4600 500.00 INE155A08142 TATA MOTORS 9.15% 03-Jun-15 99.9931 9.0865 20.00 INE909H07784 TML FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. 10.40% 15-Jun-15 100.5355 9.1100 10.00 INE202B07795 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.90% 17-Jun-15 99.9887 9.8499 100.00 INE202B07795 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.90% 17-Jun-15 99.9887 9.8499 100.00 INE043D07BL8 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.57% 06-Jul-15 100.5426 8.4499 200.00 INE752E07710 POWERGRID SR14L 6.10% 17-Jul-15 98.1631 8.7206 20.00 INE043D07CL6 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 0.00% 31-Aug-15 93.4856 8.5114 250.00 INE043D07CL6 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 0.00% 31-Aug-15 93.4856 8.4500 250.00 INE001A07JH3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.55% 07-Sep-15 100.3443 8.9700 150.00 INE001A07JH3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.55% 07-Sep-15 100.3443 9.0337 50.00 INE155A08134 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.22% 01-Dec-15 100.1272 9.0531 40.00 INE118D07112 LAFARGE INDIA PVT. LTD. 9.15% 12-Feb-16 100.2883 8.8346 49.00 INE244N07024 MAHINDRA VEHICLE MANUFACTURERS LTD 8.00% 14-Mar-16 108.0156 8.8281 50.00 INE804I07JW2 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 06-Apr-16 130.0000 0.0000 2.50 INE043D07EV1 IDFC LIMITED 8.49% 06-May-16 99.8510 8.5200 150.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 99.4423 8.6765 250.00 INE752E07IB8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.64% 31-May-16 101.0600 8.8100 1.30 INE001A07GX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 14-Jun-16 139.7367 8.9200 100.00 INE001A07GX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 14-Jun-16 139.7367 8.9200 100.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 99.3419 8.6500 200.00 INE261F09GL6 NABARD 9.40% 19-Jul-16 100.8000 8.8100 1.00 INE261F09HN0 NABARD 9.40% 01-Aug-16 100.8400 8.8100 1.00 INE020B08609 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Sep-16 101.3448 8.5297 60.00 INE020B08609 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Sep-16 100.8800 8.8100 1.00 INE115A07EJ8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.18% 19-Sep-16 102.0098 8.9286 5.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 101.4858 8.8600 400.00 INE001A07LV0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 21-Oct-16 100.6165 8.8700 500.00 INE895D07362 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.71% 13-Dec-16 101.2472 9.0000 50.00 INE115A07ES9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.69% 11-Jan-17 101.4544 8.9108 50.00 INE115A07ES9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.69% 11-Jan-17 101.4544 8.9100 50.00 INE523E07442 L & T FINANCE LTD 9.95% 17-Jan-17 101.5940 9.4500 56.20 INE001A07HU0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 06-Feb-17 131.0481 8.9031 100.00 INE020B08658 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.28% 15-Feb-17 101.2699 8.5949 55.00 INE134E08ED2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.33% 17-Feb-17 101.1079 8.7248 20.00 INE482N07020 SHREE VENKATESH MULTI SERVICES 18.00% 27-Mar-17 68.5341 - 29.00 INE691I07554 L & T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPA 9.50% 06-Jun-17 100.9500 9.0100 2.50 INE261F09HM2 NABARD 9.33% 12-Jun-17 102.2181 8.3000 50.00 INE134E08GC9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.32% 19-Aug-17 101.5126 8.6500 2300.00 INE134E08GC9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.32% 19-Aug-17 101.4681 8.6700 450.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 101.3732 8.6600 100.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 101.1565 8.7510 9.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 101.0904 8.7600 100.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 101.0904 8.7600 100.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 101.5807 8.5600 50.00 INE019A07365 JSW STEEL LIMITED 10.20% 05-Sep-17 100.7875 10.2500 1000.00 INE694L07040 TALWANDI SABO POWER LIMITED 9.70% 18-Sep-17 100.9284 9.2886 100.00 INE445L08151 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.40% 25-Sep-17 101.1679 8.9002 30.00 INE048A08024 HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD 9.36% 28-Sep-17 100.3500 9.2000 30.00 INE001A07JQ4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 08-Oct-17 100.6500 8.9100 100.00 INE134E08EZ5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.91% 15-Oct-17 100.4340 8.7200 300.00 INE115A07FX6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.29% 16-Oct-17 100.9310 8.9000 1050.00 INE115A07FX6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.29% 16-Oct-17 100.9345 8.9000 750.00 INE752E07KC2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-17 100.7182 8.5500 50.00 INE134E08GM8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 21-Oct-17 100.4167 8.7200 50.00 INE572E09247 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.05% 21-Oct-17 100.8250 8.9100 47.00 INE860H07623 ADITYA BIRLA FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 26-Oct-17 100.5687 9.3800 50.00 INE205A07014 SESA STERLITE LIMITED 9.36% 30-Oct-17 100.0000 9.3484 1950.00 INE705A09084 VIJAYA BANK 9.50% 31-Oct-17 101.3600 8.9600 1.00 INE134E08AI9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.28% 28-Dec-17 101.2000 8.8100 4.00 INE134E08FB3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.75% 15-Jan-18 99.8919 8.6500 500.00 INE134E08FB3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.75% 15-Jan-18 99.8919 8.7068 250.00 INE069A08038 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO LIMITED 8.99% 29-Jan-18 99.3303 9.2036 50.00 INE261F09EA4 NABARD 0.00% 01-Feb-18 76.6456 8.5500 80.00 INE904L07027 TOTAL ENVIRONMENT LIVING 17.50% 26-Mar-18 99.1828 - 50.00 INE535H08512 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 11.25% 14-Jun-18 101.2700 10.8000 20.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 100.1161 8.6300 150.00 INE053F09FO3 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 10.60% 11-Sep-18 106.8447 8.6600 100.00 INE134E08BE6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.00% 15-Sep-18 106.8700 8.8100 1.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 103.2020 8.7949 50.00 INE020B07HX2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.24% 17-Oct-18 101.6688 8.7100 200.00 INE752E07LS6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-18 100.0000 8.9200 100.00 INE008A08Q72 IDBI BANK LIMITED 11.30% 15-Dec-18 107.7200 8.9600 1.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 102.9654 8.8038 1000.00 INE053F09FY2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.19% 27-Apr-19 97.6200 9.0400 2.00 INE020B07IV4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 18-Jun-19 100.8795 8.7500 300.00 INE020B07IV4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 18-Jun-19 100.9536 8.7300 50.00 INE752E07JS0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-19 102.4091 8.6199 40.00 INE020E07043 STCI FINANCE LIMITED 9.89% 30-Jul-19 101.9500 9.3300 20.00 INE191B07097 WELSPUN CORP LIMITED 11.25% 17-Aug-19 99.8004 11.2700 250.00 INE019A07357 JSW STEEL LIMITED 10.60% 19-Aug-19 101.8905 10.4850 150.00 INE134E08GF2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.39% 27-Aug-19 102.1557 8.8000 10.00 INE752E07LP2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-19 102.4091 8.6500 40.00 INE134E08GJ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.32% 17-Sep-19 101.9072 8.8047 18.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 101.0745 8.7522 250.00 INE752E07LT4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-19 100.0000 8.9200 100.00 INE134E08GN6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.96% 21-Oct-19 100.6048 8.7950 550.00 INE347G08035 PETRONET LNG LIMITED 9.05% 28-Oct-19 100.0000 9.0400 650.00 INE347G08035 PETRONET LNG LIMITED 9.05% 28-Oct-19 100.3995 8.9400 300.00 INE909H08014 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.90% 20-Jan-20 102.2162 10.3000 1.00 INE134E08FI8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.86% 04-Mar-20 100.0415 8.8204 150.00 INE134E08FI8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.86% 04-Mar-20 100.0415 8.8200 150.00 INE020B08823 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.87% 08-Mar-20 100.2072 8.7900 200.00 INE020B08823 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.87% 08-Mar-20 100.2072 8.7900 200.00 INE155A08043 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.90% 07-May-20 101.9243 9.4000 20.00 INE752E07LU2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-20 100.9400 8.7200 200.00 INE134E08GA3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.20% 07-Jul-21 101.7842 8.8100 10.00 INE669H09145 PUNJAB FINANCIAL CORPORATION 9.95% 01-Sep-21 96.8300 10.6000 2.60 INE690F08170 WEST BENGAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION 9.60% 05-Sep-21 98.4800 10.2500 1.00 INE752E07LV0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-21 101.0600 8.7200 350.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD 2.00% 23-Apr-22 103.7809 9.5675 250.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD 2.00% 23-Apr-22 103.7809 9.5675 250.00 INE121H08032 IL & FS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 10.15% 29-Jun-22 104.3500 9.3000 30.00 INE690F08212 WEST BENGAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION 9.70% 31-Aug-22 98.6600 10.2500 1.00 INE752E07LW8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-22 101.1600 8.7200 310.00 INE155A08233 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.60% 29-Oct-22 100.0000 9.5900 100.00 INE305A09224 TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF IND 9.50% 25-Feb-23 100.6500 9.3700 16.00 INE936D07067 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 8.95% 26-Apr-23 96.7260 9.5100 50.00 INE752E07LX6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-23 101.2600 8.7200 300.00 INE110L08037 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.25% 16-Jun-24 99.9763 9.2300 600.00 INE110L08037 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.25% 16-Jun-24 99.9763 9.2301 450.00 INE340M08129 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND 9.72% 16-Jul-24 102.4000 9.4300 8.00 INE090A08TN1 ICICI BANK LIMITED 9.15% 06-Aug-24 103.1023 8.8528 50.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 104.2500 10.2600 227.00 INE115A07FO5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.47% 23-Aug-24 103.5300 8.9000 2.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 103.8000 8.7300 90.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 103.6691 8.7500 83.00 INE134E08GG0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.39% 27-Aug-24 102.8814 8.9200 10.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 103.6241 8.7200 150.00 INE139F07063 KONKAN RAILWAY CORPORATION LIMITED 9.08% 25-Sep-24 102.8035 8.8350 100.00 INE990D07304 KRISHNA BHAGYA JALA NIGAM LIMITED 9.13% 30-Sep-24 100.6400 9.0100 21.00 INE636F07183 NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORP 9.60% 01-Oct-24 102.0000 9.4400 550.00 INE114A07869 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA 9.00% 14-Oct-24 101.6100 8.7400 350.00 INE115A07FY4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.22% 16-Oct-24 101.8241 8.9250 250.00 INE752E07LY4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-24 101.1100 8.7500 150.00 INE141A08019 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.20% 27-Oct-24 101.4800 8.9700 730.00 INE705A08037 VIJAYA BANK 9.15% 30-Oct-24 100.0000 9.1600 1098.00 INE043D07GU8 IDFC LTD 9.38% 09-Dec-24 103.7531 8.7800 1.00 INE752E07LZ1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-25 101.4600 8.7200 150.00 INE752E07MA2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-26 100.0000 8.9200 100.00 INE752E07MB0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-27 100.0000 8.9200 100.00 INE031A07899 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.56% 02-Sep-28 110.3700 7.3300 305.00 INE752E07MC8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-28 101.6700 8.7200 150.00 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 104.6145 8.7200 1100.00 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 104.5723 8.7250 600.00 INE752E07MD6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-29 101.3993 8.7500 195.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 100.0000 8.8627 250.00 INE305A09208 TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF 9.65% 25-Feb-33 100.8800 9.5300 6.00 INE787H07347 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.66% 22-Jan-34 114.1573 7.2600 8.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 10.75% 21-Aug-72 101.6600 10.7000 30.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.75% 31-Dec-99 100.6800 10.6200 142.00 INE121A08NU2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 19.00% 31-Dec-99 100.3300 12.1100 23.00 INE909H08188 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 31-Dec-99 100.5000 10.9900 5.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.75% 31-Dec-99 101.6000 10.4700 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange Corporate Debt Master Page : Corporate Bond Deals : Corporate Bond Indicative Quotes : - Corporate Bond Benchmark : <0#BBB-INBMK=> Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com