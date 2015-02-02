Feb 2 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 5369.40 NSE 25578.90 ============= TOTAL 30948.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 100.5600 8.5500 250.00 INE134E08933 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.80% 07-Sep-16 101.1429 8.0100 50.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 101.7015 8.5700 1000.00 INE721A07GR1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.75% 24-Oct-16 102.1495 9.2900 150.00 INE261F09DY6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-18 79.2603 8.3000 20.00 INE001A07KO7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 11-Mar-18 101.9678 8.4900 50.00 INE895D08568 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.85% 02-May-18 100.7853 8.5400 100.00 INE020B07DG6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.68% 13-Jun-18 104.1438 8.1900 50.00 INE866I08154 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD - 17-Sep-18 134.1000 12.5000 2.10 INE752E07LS6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-18 102.2269 8.1900 100.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 73.4500 8.2000 28.00 INE115A07EY7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.77% 26-Feb-19 103.7640 8.6300 400.00 INE134E08GN6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.96% 21-Oct-19 102.4753 8.2900 250.00 INE115A07GA2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.97% 29-Oct-19 101.3224 8.6000 350.00 INE020B08864 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.56% 13-Nov-19 101.1831 8.2400 250.00 INE114A07885 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD 8.30% 21-Jan-20 100.6415 8.1400 500.00 INE804I08601 ECL FINANCE LTD 12.00% 26-Apr-20 106.4351 10.9000 1.00 INE733E07JE0 NTPC LTD 8.41% 24-May-20 109.7100 6.9000 1.50 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LIMITED RESET 18-Mar-21 108.6000 2.5900 4.00 INE081A08173 TATA STEEL LIMITED RESET 11-May-21 106.7000 10.7700 3.00 INE245A08034 TATA POWER LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 106.8500 10.1800 5.00 INE721A07IB1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE CO LTD 9.85% 19-Sep-21 100.0200 9.8200 15.00 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD 8.20% 01-Feb-22 100.1000 8.1800 100.00 INE020B07GG9 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.93% 27-Mar-22 105.4000 6.9300 0.50 INE038A07258 HIDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD 9.55% 25-Apr-22 102.4571 9.0600 100.00 INE020B08807 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 19-Nov-22 104.0927 8.2800 100.00 INE238A08344 AXIS BANK LIMITED 9.15% 31-Dec-22 104.2214 8.3900 100.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 103.1479 8.2700 150.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 107.0091 8.2000 100.00 INE990D07304 KRISHNA BHAGYA JALA NIGAM LIMITED 9.13% 30-Sep-24 101.7500 8.7700 40.00 INE039A07801 IFCI LTD 9.90% 01-Dec-24 100.4900 9.7400 56.50 INE134E08GV9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.65% 28-Dec-24 102.7619 8.2300 50.00 INE110L08060 RELIANCE GIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.00% 21-Jan-25 100.8745 8.8500 100.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 100.3069 8.1900 200.00 INE476M08014 L N T HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED - 29-Jan-25 99.8188 9.3800 400.00 INE206D08220 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 28-Nov-26 103.6494 7.9100 50.00 INE891F08018 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT UTPADAN 9.00% 24-Dec-26 102.0000 8.7200 25.00 INE906B07CB9 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.30% 25-Jan-27 111.2600 6.9400 17.60 INE020B07HP8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 24-Sep-28 112.9000 6.9600 0.20 INE514E08EJ2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.15% 21-Jan-30 100.2418 8.1200 100.00 INE752E07MH7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-30 100.1077 8.1900 100.00 NSE === INE804I07DV7 ECL FINANCE LIMITED NIFTY 05-Mar-15 148.0690 0.0000 2.00 INE804I07EC5 ECL FINANCE LIMITED NIFTY 30-Mar-15 151.7410 0.0000 1.50 INE155A08142 TATA MOTORS 9.15% 03-Jun-15 100.0423 9.0500 350.00 INE155A08142 TATA MOTORS 9.15% 03-Jun-15 100.0423 9.0500 350.00 INE804I07GY4 ECL FINANCE LIMITED NIFTY 01-Dec-15 137.0660 0.0000 1.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 100.5600 8.5500 250.00 INE001A07LG1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.80% 02-May-16 100.1659 8.5750 250.00 INE115A07DU7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.64% 03-May-16 99.9456 8.6100 50.00 INE115A07DU7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.64% 03-May-16 99.9456 8.6100 50.00 INE020B08609 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Sep-16 101.6635 8.1632 76.00 INE134E08933 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.80% 07-Sep-16 101.1429 8.1600 50.00 INE445L08045 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.35% 18-Sep-16 101.3762 8.3400 43.00 INE752E07AB5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.39% 22-Sep-16 98.9018 8.0900 11.00 INE958G07544 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 12.25% 23-Sep-16 101.7328 11.0500 100.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 101.7015 8.5500 1000.00 INE192A07097 TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES LIMITED 3.00% 22-Oct-16 110.8869 8.5200 30.00 INE721A07GR1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.75% 24-Oct-16 102.1495 9.3500 150.00 INE756I07506 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.16% 11-Nov-16 100.4148 8.8500 24.00 INE148I07AM4 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED - 25-Nov-16 101.9284 9.4500 44.00 INE134E08DZ7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.64% 15-Dec-16 102.3321 8.2030 113.00 INE756I07522 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.06% 20-Dec-16 100.3179 - 21.00 INE261F09HE9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & 9.18% 07-Feb-17 101.9047 8.1033 12.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 102.5301 8.1709 300.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 102.5301 8.1700 300.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 102.1469 8.2500 50.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 102.1469 8.2499 50.00 INE134E08GE5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.30% 27-Aug-17 102.2258 8.2500 150.00 INE115A07FX6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.29% 16-Oct-17 101.4448 8.6240 40.00 INE001A07JV4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 23-Oct-17 124.2369 8.5442 20.00 INE205A07014 SESA STERLITE LIMITED 9.36% 30-Oct-17 100.1802 9.2388 170.00 INE043D07GY0 IDFC LIMITED 8.43% 13-Nov-17 99.9440 8.4201 150.00 INE043D07GY0 IDFC LIMITED 8.43% 13-Nov-17 99.9440 8.4200 150.00 INE261F08428 NABARD 8.20% 18-Dec-17 99.9692 - 1000.00 INE261F08428 NABARD 8.20% 18-Dec-17 99.9692 - 1000.00 INE842R07026 RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS ENTERPRISE 12.33% 22-Dec-17 100.6316 - 100.00 INE261F09DY6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-18 79.5554 8.1700 250.00 INE261F08436 NABARD 8.37% 15-Jan-18 100.1603 - 1000.00 INE261F08436 NABARD 8.37% 15-Jan-18 100.1603 - 1000.00 INE306N07575 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.40% 22-Jan-18 100.7787 9.0750 100.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 101.2877 8.1900 100.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 101.2877 8.1900 100.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 101.3208 8.1850 4.00 INE001A07KB4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.18% 12-Feb-18 101.7378 8.4929 250.00 INE001A07KB4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.18% 12-Feb-18 101.7378 8.5000 250.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 101.8746 8.2200 100.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 101.8746 8.2200 50.00 INE001A07KO7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 11-Mar-18 101.9678 8.4800 50.00 INE895D08568 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.85% 02-May-18 100.7853 8.5300 100.00 INE020B07DG6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.68% 13-Jun-18 104.1438 8.1800 100.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 101.2856 8.2200 100.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 101.2856 8.2200 100.00 INE056Q07017 PARINEE SHELTERS PRIVATE LIMITED 18.00% 04-Sep-18 100.1444 - 71.00 INE939P07032 PARINEE REALTY PRIVATE LIMITED 18.00% 04-Sep-18 100.1444 - 30.00 INE242A07207 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 11.00% 10-Sep-18 107.6800 8.4000 50.00 INE514E08DA3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.28% 15-Oct-18 103.2943 8.1800 200.00 INE752E07LS6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-18 102.2269 8.1800 100.00 INE086R07053 BARATH BUILDING CONSTRUCTION 18.00% 27-Oct-18 100.0214 - 30.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 73.4500 8.2000 84.00 INE053F09FU0 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.55% 15-Jan-19 101.3000 8.3200 2.00 INE001A07MH7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 19-Jan-19 103.5069 8.5600 50.00 INE115A07EW1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.63% 22-Jan-19 103.6700 8.5000 50.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 104.6378 8.2200 100.00 INE115A07EY7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.77% 26-Feb-19 103.7640 8.6200 400.00 INE155A08118 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.69% 29-Mar-19 102.2640 9.0000 100.00 INE134E08GN6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.96% 21-Oct-19 102.4753 8.2800 250.00 INE115A07GA2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 8.97% 29-Oct-19 101.3224 8.5938 350.00 INE020B08864 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.56% 13-Nov-19 101.2218 8.2200 500.00 INE020B08864 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.56% 13-Nov-19 101.2218 8.2200 250.00 INE114A07885 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED 8.30% 21-Jan-20 100.6415 - 500.00 INE752E07ME4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-20 100.0904 - 200.00 INE134E08CR6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 15-Mar-20 102.0500 8.3700 1.00 INE134E08CX4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-20 101.6100 8.2852 51.00 INE721A07IB1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 9.85% 19-Sep-21 100.5620 9.7000 150.00 INE752E07LV0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-21 103.3952 8.2299 100.00 INE752E07LV0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-21 103.3952 8.2300 100.00 INE752E07MF1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-22 100.1000 - 450.00 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 105.4765 7.0800 100.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 102.4571 9.0500 100.00 INE752E07LW8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-22 103.7740 8.2299 50.00 INE752E07LW8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-22 103.7740 8.2300 50.00 INE039A09PM6 IFCI LIMITED 9.90% 05-Nov-22 100.5500 9.7800 7.00 INE020B08807 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 19-Nov-22 104.0927 8.2700 100.00 INE572E09197 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.10% 21-Dec-22 103.8000 8.6000 10.00 INE238A08344 AXIS BANK LIMITED 9.15% 31-Dec-22 104.0849 8.4100 100.00 INE053F07561 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.18% 19-Feb-23 101.6400 6.9000 75.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.10% 05-Apr-23 99.3791 9.3042 340.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 103.1479 8.2600 250.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 102.6601 8.2299 50.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 102.6601 8.2300 50.00 INE202B07AZ6 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD 10.70% 12-Jun-24 106.2500 9.6300 69.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 107.0076 8.1950 200.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 107.0076 8.1949 100.00 INE636F07183 NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORP 9.60% 01-Oct-24 103.4837 9.1458 251.00 INE752E07LY4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-24 104.6406 8.2001 50.00 INE752E07LY4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-24 104.6406 8.2000 50.00 INE141A08019 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.20% 27-Oct-24 104.0000 8.5500 40.00 INE705A08037 VIJAYA BANK 9.15% 30-Oct-24 103.8500 8.5500 50.00 INE721A07IO4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.00% 13-Nov-24 101.2800 9.7700 200.00 INE039A07801 IFCI LIMITED 9.90% 01-Dec-24 100.4100 9.8139 25.00 INE340M08137 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND 9.20% 18-Dec-24 100.6000 9.2800 5.00 INE020B08880 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.57% 21-Dec-24 102.2995 8.2260 250.00 INE020B08880 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.57% 21-Dec-24 102.2995 8.2250 250.00 INE535H08587 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 9.60% 26-Dec-24 100.0000 - 100.00 INE134E08GV9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.65% 28-Dec-24 102.8966 8.2000 400.00 INE134E08GV9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.65% 28-Dec-24 102.8966 8.2016 200.00 INE990D07312 KRISHNA BHAGYA JALA NIGAM LTD 8.75% 31-Dec-24 100.5000 - 260.00 INE043D07HD2 IDFC LIMITED 8.67% 03-Jan-25 101.8315 8.3800 2.00 INE134E08CP0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.80% 15-Jan-25 101.6000 8.4000 14.00 INE691I08321 L & T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.75% 17-Jan-25 100.0000 - 60.00 INE110L08060 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.00% 21-Jan-25 100.8745 - 700.00 INE110L08060 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.00% 21-Jan-25 100.9057 - 50.00 INE652A08015 STATE BANK OF PATIALA 8.29% 22-Jan-25 100.1000 - 250.00 INE652A08015 STATE BANK OF PATIALA 8.29% 22-Jan-25 100.1000 - 250.00 INE895D07495 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.50% 22-Jan-25 100.0000 - 200.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 100.3069 - 1450.00 INE752E07MG9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-25 100.1150 - 450.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 100.1907 - 400.00 INE033L07AZ4 TATA CAPITAL HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.05% 23-Jan-25 99.9256 - 300.00 INE001A07NJ1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.40% 23-Jan-25 100.1400 - 250.00 INE752E07MG9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-25 100.1457 - 150.00 INE053F09GV6 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.95% 10-Mar-25 106.5030 8.1500 4.00 INE555J07013 PATEL KNR HEAVY INFRASTR PVT LTD 10.04% 30-Sep-25 100.0000 10.2900 396.20 INE206D08220 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 28-Nov-26 103.6494 8.0700 100.00 INE891F08018 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT UTPADAN 9.00% 24-Dec-26 102.0000 8.8900 25.00 INE031A07865 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 7.51% 16-Feb-28 103.1781 7.1216 1.70 INE514E08EJ2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.15% 21-Jan-30 100.1059 - 1100.00 INE514E08EJ2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.15% 21-Jan-30 100.1059 - 300.00 INE752E07MH7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-30 100.2764 - 600.00 INE752E07MH7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-30 100.2764 - 150.00 INE121A08NS6 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 0.00% 17-Dec-99 104.8000 11.9800 0.50 INE121A08MW0 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. - 31-Dec-99 104.4490 11.9000 300.00 INE121A08MS8 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. - 31-Dec-99 105.0700 11.7500 6.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.75% 31-Dec-99 106.5500 9.6500 4.00 INE457A09215 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 9.48% 31-Dec-99 100.3000 9.3900 2.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange