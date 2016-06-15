Jun 15 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 3516.90 NSE 29217.40 ============= TOTAL 32734.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE866I07396 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 01-Jul-16 144.6160 10.5000 5.00 INE866I07388 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 04-Jul-16 144.4970 10.4200 163.00 INE916DA7IA7 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LTD 8.75% 12-Dec-16 100.0030 8.5500 500.00 INE296A07FK1 BAJAJ FINANCE LTD 0.00% 28-Jun-17 111.4277 0.0000 250.00 INE261F09DY6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-18 89.3500 7.5600 2.20 INE155A08266 TATA MOTORS LTD 8.60% 02-Feb-18 100.3340 7.7800 400.00 INE138A07512 PENINSULA LAND LIMITED 12.75% 02-Jun-18 101.0000 0.0000 2.00 INE001A07OG5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.35% 30-Nov-18 99.5946 8.5000 250.00 INE261F09EX6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Feb-19 82.6250 7.5300 2.00 INE138A07470 PENINSULA LAND LIMITED 12.60% 20-May-19 100.0000 0.0000 1.00 INE138A07520 PENINSULA LAND LIMITED 13.00% 02-Jun-19 100.0000 0.0000 5.00 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 107.2822 6.5200 2.00 INE872A08CD9 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITE 11.50% 01-Jun-22 98.9300 11.7500 2.00 INE818F07013 KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION 8.90% 09-May-23 101.1800 8.8000 8.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED PERPETUAL 10.75% 17-Oct-24 100.5000 0.0000 4.00 INE153A08071 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 8.29% 28-Nov-24 100.4852 8.1900 200.00 INE928P07019 BANGALORE METRO RAIL CORPORATION 8.79% 23-Dec-24 101.0000 8.8100 2.00 INE160A08068 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 8.23% 09-Feb-25 97.7829 8.5800 100.00 INE202E07187 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMEN 7.28% 21-Jan-26 103.9200 6.7000 59.40 INE220H08016 HIMACHAL PRADESH STATE ELECTRICITY 10.39% 29-Mar-26 103.5000 9.8000 2.00 INE476A08050 CANARA BANK 8.40% 27-Apr-26 99.5387 8.4600 1200.00 INE774D08MA6 MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SE 9.00% 06-Jun-26 100.4000 8.9600 160.50 INE906B07EJ8 NATIONAL HIGHWAY AUTHORITY OF INDI 7.60% 11-Jan-31 107.6029 6.5200 8.00 INE261F07032 NABARD 7.64% 23-Mar-31 109.0500 6.6500 0.80 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.40% 22-Jan-33 107.8500 6.6000 1.50 INE020B07JU4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.43% 05-Nov-35 106.9600 6.5300 6.00 INE691I08438 LNT INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPANY 9.50% 30-Mar-50 100.4000 9.4200 10.00 INE245A08042 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 10.75% 21-Aug-72 104.8300 0.0000 1.00 INE705A08060 VIJAYA BANK 10.40% 31-Mar-99 97.3865 11.2500 100.00 INE121A08NS6 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 12.90% 17-Dec-99 110.5073 0.0000 6.50 INE027E08079 FAMILY CREDIT LIMITED 10.10% 31-Dec-99 101.4500 9.8400 40.00 INE028A09149 BANK OF BARODA 9.15% 31-Dec-99 98.7576 0.0000 20.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 31-Dec-99 101.5000 7.0700 3.00 NSE === INE134E08DT0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.41% 24-Nov-11 100.3746 7.0999 100.00 INE013A07A41 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED CNX NI 04-Jul-16 119.9560 10.6900 10.50 INE093J07270 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED 29-Jul-16 174.5000 0.0000 0.80 INE134E08GB1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.16% 31-Jul-16 100.1950 7.0000 790.00 INE090A08KW1 ICICI BANK LIMITED RESET 09-Aug-16 98.1000 11.3200 2.00 INE648A09037 STATE BANK OF BIKANER AND JAIPUR 9.15% 10-Aug-16 100.2955 7.0895 250.00 INE020B07JA6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.97% 08-Sep-16 100.3155 7.1001 1050.00 INE414G07100 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 12.25% 13-Sep-16 100.2680 10.2000 25.00 INE001A07HG9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 13-Sep-16 100.2825 7.9037 700.00 INE476A09140 CANARA BANK 8.85% 15-Sep-16 99.0000 9.1000 1.00 INE958G07544 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 12.25% 23-Sep-16 100.4600 10.2500 10.00 INE092T08816 IDFC BANK LIMITED 9.57% 04-Oct-16 100.2118 8.2700 50.00 INE092T08816 IDFC BANK LIMITED 9.57% 04-Oct-16 100.2118 8.2700 50.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 100.2558 8.3500 100.00 INE093J07395 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED 28-Oct-16 147.6300 0.0000 1.00 INE654A09118 STATE BANK OF TRAVANCORE RESET 31-Oct-16 98.1000 10.8400 2.00 INE093J07403 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED-- 31-Oct-16 169.6000 0.0000 1.00 INE949L08020 AU FINANCIER (INDIA) PRIVATE LTD. 14.40% 28-Nov-16 101.8762 10.5000 65.00 INE916DA7IA7 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 8.74% 12-Dec-16 100.0030 8.3500 500.00 INE001A07OF7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.24% 27-Feb-17 99.8329 8.2900 250.00 INE001A07OF7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.24% 27-Feb-17 99.8329 8.2900 250.00 INE020B07II1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.52% 25-Mar-17 101.4379 7.4000 200.00 INE001A07OC4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 1.43% 28-Mar-17 94.9075 8.4250 470.00 INE657N07175 EDELWEISS COMMODITIES SERVICES LTD 9.00% 19-Apr-17 101.0651 9.8382 250.00 INE296A07FK1 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 28-Jun-17 111.4277 8.5500 250.00 INE556S07020 EAST-NORTH INTERCONNECTION COMPANY 8.85% 30-Jun-17 100.0004 8.8563 100.00 INE037E08052 TATA TELESERVICES LIMITED 11.00% 28-Jul-17 100.4086 10.5425 50.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 101.7009 7.6500 50.00 INE134E08GE5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.30% 27-Aug-17 101.6802 7.7255 50.00 INE134E08GE5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.30% 27-Aug-17 101.6802 7.7200 50.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 101.6919 7.6705 400.00 INE752E07FW0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-17 101.2876 7.6500 100.00 INE752E07FW0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-17 101.2876 7.6500 100.00 INE752E07KC2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-17 101.3960 7.6500 50.00 INE694L07057 TALWANDI SABO POWER LIMITED 9.27% 10-Nov-17 96.7425 11.8100 45.00 INE093J07AT5 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED 08-Jan-18 107.0000 0.0000 2.50 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 101.3073 7.7650 150.00 INE155A08266 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 8.60% 02-Feb-18 100.3340 7.7800 100.00 INE155A08266 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 8.60% 02-Feb-18 100.3340 7.7800 100.00 INE347N08023 GRAND VIEW ESTATES PRIVATE LIMITED 10.05% 23-Mar-18 100.1644 10.3065 50.00 INE813A07031 MAHINDRA LIFESPACE DEVELOPERS LTD 8.00% 04-Apr-18 112.5019 9.3500 248.00 INE069P08010 TATA VALUE HOMES LIMITED 9.75% 30-Apr-18 100.3137 9.5300 279.00 INE001A07LJ5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.58% 08-May-18 100.1703 8.4600 50.00 INE647O08024 PANTALOONS FASHION & RETAIL LTD 9.20% 22-May-18 100.7296 8.7600 70.00 INE031A09FI2 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.14% 30-May-18 99.2500 8.5600 2.00 INE918K07AU9 EDELWEISS FINANCE & INVESTMENTS 31-May-18 107.4820 8.0000 12.80 INE916DA7LC7 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 8.65% 31-May-18 100.0034 8.6400 350.00 INE689L07057 MANDAVA HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED 10.35% 01-Jun-18 95.1650 10.4300 20.00 INE138A07504 PENINSULA LAND LIMITED 12.37% 02-Jun-18 100.0000 12.7000 5.00 INE261F08501 NABARD 8.29% 11-Jun-18 100.9902 7.7300 500.00 INE261F08501 NABARD 8.29% 11-Jun-18 100.9902 7.7300 500.00 INE896L07249 INDOSTAR CAPITAL FINANCE LIMITED 9.90% 15-Jun-18 99.8352 9.9950 200.00 INE898G07161 NORTH KARNATAKA EXPRESSWAY LIMITED 0.00% 16-Jul-18 164.5917 8.5600 166.00 INE121A07KZ9 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 0.00% 27-Jul-18 104.6369 9.1800 41.00 INE755K07140 DALMIA CEMENT (BHARAT) LIMITED 10.75% 07-Aug-18 102.0724 9.6000 17.00 INE242A07207 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 11.00% 10-Sep-18 106.3652 7.7500 350.00 INE242A07207 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 11.00% 10-Sep-18 106.3652 7.7500 325.00 INE975G08132 IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 11.10% 10-Oct-18 100.2029 9.7108 50.00 INE975G08132 IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 11.10% 10-Oct-18 100.1600 10.0044 950.00 INE001A07OG5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.35% 30-Nov-18 99.6165 8.4850 500.00 INE001A07OG5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.35% 30-Nov-18 99.6165 8.4850 250.00 INE657S07026 MID-CITY INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE 17.25% 07-Dec-18 100.0000 - 6.30 INE001A07OH3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.39% 15-Mar-19 99.6966 8.5000 250.00 INE001A07OH3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.39% 15-Mar-19 99.6966 8.5000 250.00 INE398T07017 SPENTA ENCLAVE PRIVATE LIMITED 18.00% 31-Mar-19 100.0000 - 18.00 INE691A09151 UCO BANK 9.75% 22-Apr-19 97.5000 10.7900 1.00 INE053F09FY2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.19% 27-Apr-19 100.6100 8.1000 10.00 INE202B07AK8 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 30-Apr-19 129.3337 9.2000 50.00 INE202B07AK8 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 30-Apr-19 129.3337 9.2000 50.00 INE306N07HM3 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 8.85% 03-May-19 99.8288 8.9000 150.00 INE261F08634 NABARD 7.65% 27-May-19 100.0000 7.6445 2000.00 INE053T07026 ONGC MANGALORE PETROCHEMICALS LTD 8.12% 10-Jun-19 100.0000 8.1500 1900.00 INE444T07019 SUTLEJ HOUSING PRIVATE LIMITED 18.00% 30-Jun-19 100.0000 - 10.70 INE372T07020 ASP INFRAPROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED 18.00% 30-Jun-19 100.0000 - 8.90 INE162T07025 AVIGNA PROPERTIES PRIVATE LIMITED 17.00% 30-Jun-19 100.0000 - 7.20 INE215T07013 GULAM MUSTAFA ENTERPRISES PVT LTD 19.00% 13-Jul-19 100.0000 - 12.90 INE061O07020 SHAMBHAVI REALTY PRIVATE LIMITED 18.00% 30-Jul-19 100.0000 - 18.80 INE001A07MY2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 21-Aug-19 102.4098 8.5300 600.00 INE001A07MY2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 21-Aug-19 102.4098 8.5300 600.00 INE516L07029 TATA BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 10.75% 27-Sep-19 106.0806 9.2400 130.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 103.1970 7.8800 500.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 103.1970 7.8800 500.00 INE134E08CO3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 15-Jan-20 101.7691 8.0800 100.00 INE134E08CO3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 15-Jan-20 101.7691 8.0800 100.00 INE909H08030 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.70% 10-Apr-20 100.0000 10.7000 1.00 INE202B07FI1 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 9.50% 08-Jul-20 100.9300 9.2000 4.00 INE020B08948 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.37% 14-Aug-20 101.2171 8.0000 350.00 INE020B08948 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.37% 14-Aug-20 101.2171 8.0000 350.00 INE333L07060 BUSINESS BROADCAST NEWS HOLDINGS 9.50% 14-Sep-20 103.6168 10.5000 150.00 INE871D07OK7 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING & FINANCIAL 8.80% 21-Sep-20 100.2000 8.7200 0.20 INE020B08955 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.36% 22-Sep-20 101.2322 7.9900 500.00 INE092T08CH5 IDFC BANK LIMITED 21-Feb-21 146.0000 8.7100 0.70 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 109.2600 9.5500 1.00 INE733E07KB4 NTPC LIMITED SR-61 STRPP A 8.10% 27-May-21 100.0000 8.1000 350.00 INE121H07BA6 IL&FS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 8.75% 09-Jun-21 100.0000 8.7400 5.00 INE572E09353 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.33% 01-Sep-21 100.0100 8.5000 26.00 INE721A07IB1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 9.85% 19-Sep-21 102.5514 9.1900 50.00 INE039A07868 IFCI LIMITED SR-PP-61 8.55% 03-Nov-21 99.9900 8.7200 22.00 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 107.1845 6.5400 2.50 INE752E07KT6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-22 98.6880 8.2100 100.00 INE752E07KT6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-22 98.6880 8.2100 100.00 INE752E07MO3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-22 100.8782 8.2000 100.00 INE535H08645 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 9.40% 13-Oct-22 100.7200 9.2200 2.00 INE115A07DD3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 12-Nov-22 103.4242 8.5100 50.00 INE115A07DD3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 12-Nov-22 103.4242 8.5100 50.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 102.9300 8.2000 30.00 INE115A07JO7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.48% 09-Jun-23 100.0000 8.4800 550.00 INE092T08CQ6 IDFC BANK LIMITED 8.50% 04-Jul-23 100.1000 8.4800 10.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 105.8955 8.3033 750.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 105.8955 8.3033 750.00 INE660A08BR0 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 9.80% 12-Nov-24 104.4000 9.0100 22.00 INE153A08071 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 8.29% 28-Nov-24 100.4852 8.3700 200.00 INE020B08880 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.57% 21-Dec-24 101.8600 8.2551 122.00 INE134E08GV9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.65% 28-Dec-24 102.0900 8.2800 18.00 INE975G08090 IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 11.80% 03-Jan-25 101.2500 11.8900 1.00 INE110L08060 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.00% 21-Jan-25 101.4524 8.7300 500.00 INE110L08060 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.00% 21-Jan-25 101.4524 8.7300 500.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 99.6211 8.2900 207.00 INE160A08068 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 8.23% 09-Feb-25 97.8029 8.5834 100.00 INE202B07FQ4 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 9.50% 16-Jul-25 103.1971 8.9600 2.00 INE752E07ND4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 14-Sep-25 100.8788 8.2451 250.00 INE535H08637 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 9.50% 13-Oct-25 101.2500 9.2700 15.00 INE296A08763 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 8.94% 07-Nov-25 100.0000 8.9200 1.00 INE027E08061 FAMILY CREDIT LIMITED 9.48% 04-Mar-26 101.0000 9.3000 1.00 INE759E08044 L&T FINCORP LIMITED 9.30% 23-Mar-26 100.2000 9.2511 373.00 INE235P07274 L&T INFRA DEBT FUND LIMITED 8.72% 27-Mar-26 99.7000 8.7500 950.00 INE220H08016 HIMACHAL PRADESH STATE ELECTRICITY 10.39% 27-Mar-26 101.6000 10.3000 11.00 INE220H08016 HIMACHAL PRADESH STATE ELECTRICITY 10.39% 27-Mar-26 102.6000 10.0900 8.00 INE721A07KD3 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 9.22% 13-Apr-26 100.3500 9.1500 5.00 INE476A08050 CANARA BANK 8.40% 27-Apr-26 99.5387 8.4600 1231.00 INE572E09346 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.39% 28-Apr-26 100.2300 8.5245 19.00 INE001A07OY8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.45% 18-May-26 99.9700 8.4462 110.00 INE429C07073 SINTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED 9.36% 27-May-26 103.5800 9.0700 5.00 INE774D08MA6 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 06-Jun-26 100.4400 8.9300 158.00 INE115A07JP4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.47% 10-Jun-26 100.0000 8.4700 38.00 INE752E07JZ5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-26 107.1700 8.2200 42.50 INE906B07CB9 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.30% 25-Jan-27 112.7886 6.5800 100.00 INE140A08SR7 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED 9.40% 20-Jul-28 99.7959 9.4900 280.00 INE752E07IZ7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.35% 29-Aug-29 108.7333 8.2276 200.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 105.1933 8.2000 26.00 INE027E08079 FAMILY CREDIT LIMITED - 101.8000 9.7930 40.00 INE667A08062 SYNDICATE BANK 11.25% - 100.5500 11.0600 2.00 INE906B07EI0 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 7.35% 11-Jan-31 107.4573 6.5350 50.00 INE906B07EO8 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 7.39% 09-Mar-31 107.8818 6.5400 100.00 INE031A07AR8 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 7.39% 15-Mar-31 107.6785 6.5600 15.90 INE053F07884 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.35% 22-Mar-31 108.2400 6.4600 37.70 INE752E07NX2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.13% 25-Apr-31 99.1662 8.2200 50.00 INE752E07NX2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.13% 25-Apr-31 99.1662 8.2200 50.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.40% 22-Jan-33 107.8000 6.6015 7.50 INE705A08060 VIJAYA BANK SR-II 10.40% 31-Dec-99 97.4200 11.2400 103.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.75% 31-Dec-99 99.8329 10.7500 11.00 INE457A09215 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 9.48% 31-Dec-99 94.9400 11.2300 7.00 INE434A09149 ANDHRA BANK 9.55% 31-Dec-99 95.4199 11.1400 1.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.75% 31-Dec-99 99.8329 10.7500 7.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - 