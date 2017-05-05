May 5 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16992.90 NSE 45964.90 ============= TOTAL 62957.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE804I07TH2 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 25-Aug-17 160.9200 8.5000 6.40 INE804I07TL4 ECL FINANCE LTD 0.00% 30-Aug-17 160.7400 8.5000 2.50 INE804I07UJ6 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 28-Sep-17 159.7000 8.5000 1.70 INE916DA7LE3 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 8.65% 08-Jun-18 101.1300 7.5000 200.00 INE001A07NY0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.57% 12-Jun-18 101.1900 7.3800 1000.00 INE115A07ED1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 8.60% 20-Jun-18 101.1700 7.4500 50.00 INE134E08HU9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.28% 04-Sep-18 101.2400 7.2200 150.00 INE916DA7MP7 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 7.65% 21-Sep-18 100.0800 7.6100 500.00 INE261F08600 NABARD 7.95% 21-Jan-19 101.0900 7.2100 250.00 INE556F09593 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 8.06% 28-Mar-19 101.4400 7.2000 250.00 INE115A07IG5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.28% 30-Apr-19 101.0700 7.6700 1350.00 INE001A07MZ9 HDFC LTD 9.40% 26-Aug-19 103.3400 7.7300 250.00 INE115A07JJ7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.37% 03-Oct-19 101.4800 7.7000 1000.00 INE975G08074 ILNFS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 11.50% 20-Nov-19 100.0000 11.4800 2.00 INE134E08IQ5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 6.83% 15-Apr-20 98.4600 7.4200 884.00 INE657N07266 EDELWEISS COMMODITIES SERVICES LTD 8.70% 15-Apr-20 99.9600 8.5200 150.00 INE851M07093 VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE PVT LTD 8.65% 29-May-20 101.0000 8.2500 1500.00 INE020B08484 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 03-Feb-21 77.1700 7.1900 181.80 INE020B08AB1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.14% 09-Dec-21 98.7300 7.4500 350.00 INE752E07OD2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 7.20% 21-Dec-21 99.1600 7.4000 700.00 INE879Q08036 ESAF MICROFINANCE AND INVESTMENTS 16.83% 28-Dec-21 114.8500 12.3700 10.00 INE752E07MF1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 8.20% 23-Jan-22 102.7000 7.4800 550.00 INE020B08AF2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.46% 28-Feb-22 99.8500 7.4900 250.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 109.4000 7.5400 300.00 INE197P07011 A. K. CAPITAL FINANCE PRIVATE LTD 9.60% 07-Mar-22 100.0000 0.0000 0.50 INE895D08782 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.25% 23-Mar-22 100.5200 8.1100 100.00 INE134E08EX0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.29% 21-Aug-22 104.9100 7.5200 350.00 INE268A07103 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.40% 25-Oct-22 100.7800 7.3000 200.00 INE787H07107 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPA 7.21% 21-Nov-22 104.7900 6.2500 50.00 INE268A07137 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.24% 20-Dec-22 101.0000 7.3000 200.00 INE941D07133 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 8.45% 12-Jun-23 101.5900 8.1100 750.00 INE090A08TU6 ICICI BANK LIMITED 7.60% 07-Oct-23 98.7400 7.8400 2000.00 INE110L08037 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.25% 16-Jun-24 105.3700 8.2100 80.00 INE936D07075 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.75% 02-Aug-24 107.3300 8.3400 50.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED PERPETUAL 10.75% 17-Oct-24 98.6000 0.0000 1.00 INE020B08880 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.57% 21-Dec-24 104.9400 7.6900 6.00 INE975G08082 IL AND FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS 11.80% 21-Dec-24 102.2500 10.2000 2.00 INE020B08930 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.30% 10-Apr-25 103.2200 7.7400 5.00 INE134E07539 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.11% 17-Oct-25 106.1000 6.1500 5.00 INE752E07NK9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 8.32% 23-Dec-25 102.9500 7.8200 50.00 INE202B07HV0 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 9.30% 16-Aug-26 100.0000 9.2800 18.50 INE941D07166 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LIMIT 7.90% 18-Nov-26 97.8300 8.2200 100.00 INE503A08028 DCB BANK LIMITED 9.85% 18-Nov-26 100.9500 0.0000 0.50 INE217K07AG5 RELIANCE HOME FINANCE LIMITED 9.15% 03-Jan-27 99.2900 9.2500 0.50 INE134E08IP7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.10% 11-Jan-27 96.8500 7.7100 430.00 INE134E08IX1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.75% 22-Mar-27 101.0800 7.7300 700.00 INE031A07915 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.51% 25-Oct-28 118.6500 6.1800 5.00 INE906B07DE1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.50% 05-Feb-29 119.2100 6.1500 14.70 INE053F07660 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.40% 18-Feb-29 118.4400 6.1500 5.00 INE528G08352 YES BANK LIMITED 9.50% - 100.2400 9.4000 500.00 INE906B07EF6 NATIONAL HIGHWAY AUTHORITY OF INDIA 7.28% 18-Sep-30 110.0700 6.1500 5.00 INE053F07801 INDIAN RAILWAYS FINANCE CORP 7.28% 21-Dec-30 110.1600 6.1500 20.00 INE692A08060 UNION BANK OF INDIA 9.10% 31-Dec-30 101.0600 0.0000 1.00 INE733E07KI9 NTPC LIMITED 7.37% 14-Dec-31 96.3800 7.7900 400.00 INE557F07132 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.01% 13-Jan-34 125.3400 6.2600 0.80 INE787H07370 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.91% 22-Jan-34 124.3400 6.2600 1.00 INE238A08427 AXIS BANK LIMITED 8.75% 14-Dec-98 99.5500 8.8400 1000.00 INE008A08V42 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.95% 31-Mar-99 101.4000 0.0000 2.00 INE457A08043 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 11.60% 15-Dec-99 101.0000 0.0000 1.00 INE062A08132 STATE BANK OF INDIA 8.75% 30-Dec-99 100.7800 8.5000 50.00 NSE === INE134E08HS3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.12% 22-May-17 100.0627 6.4000 250.00 INE093J07734 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED - 22-May-17 154.1000 0.0000 2.50 INE134E08HS3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.12% 22-May-17 100.0627 6.4000 50.00 INE651J07085 JM FINANCIAL CREDIT SOLUTIONS LTD - 31-May-17 113.9035 7.5000 500.00 INE804I07RL8 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 09-Jun-17 165.9700 0.0000 6.50 INE614G08061 RELIANCE POWER LIMITED 10.20% 10-Jul-17 100.0600 9.7012 250.00 INE039A09MF7 IFCI LIMITED 9.15% 31-Jul-17 98.4000 1.00 INE735N08037 BMW INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES PVT 10.25% 03-Aug-17 100.6489 7.0300 750.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 100.7020 6.6475 500.00 INE134E08GE5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.30% 27-Aug-17 100.7155 6.5438 500.00 INE572E09247 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.05% 21-Oct-17 100.6380 7.7000 3.00 INE115A07KP2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED - 15-Nov-17 104.3404 7.0000 500.00 INE115A07KP2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED - 15-Nov-17 104.3404 7.0000 250.00 INE918K07ED7 EDELWEISS FINANCE & INVESTMENTS LTD - 21-Dec-17 120.3800 9.0000 10.00 INE476A09181 CANARA BANK 9.00% 09-Jan-18 101.2287 6.9161 550.00 INE931S07140 ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 9.70% 16-Mar-18 101.4461 7.9298 550.00 INE336K07016 CLP WIND FARMS (INDIA) PVT LTD 9.15% 30-Apr-18 101.4402 7.5750 200.00 INE001A07LJ5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.58% 08-May-18 101.1929 7.3000 200.00 INE001A07LJ5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.58% 08-May-18 101.1929 7.3000 200.00 INE916DA7LE3 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 8.65% 08-Jun-18 101.1326 7.5000 200.00 INE115A07ED1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.60% 20-Jun-18 101.1654 7.4500 50.00 INE134E08HB9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.40% 19-Jul-18 101.3148 7.1590 250.00 INE110L07013 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 8.55% 31-Jul-18 101.4345 7.2500 250.00 INE110L07013 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 8.55% 31-Jul-18 101.4345 7.2500 250.00 INE445L08268 NABHA POWER LIMITED SR-I 8.32% 31-Jul-18 100.9842 7.4150 250.00 INE721A07KT9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 8.73% 29-Aug-18 100.9244 7.9412 1250.00 INE134E08HU9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.28% 04-Sep-18 101.2400 7.2200 150.00 INE148I07BJ8 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.80% 09-Sep-18 102.4318 8.2496 750.00 INE916DA7MP7 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 7.65% 21-Sep-18 100.0829 7.6050 500.00 INE804I07Q48 ECL FINANCE LIMITED NIFTY 30-Oct-18 108.0000 0.0000 1.00 INE261F08600 NABARD 7.95% 21-Jan-19 101.0919 7.2108 750.00 INE261F08600 NABARD 7.95% 21-Jan-19 101.0919 7.2100 500.00 INE556F09601 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 8.04% 15-Mar-19 101.3746 7.2000 250.00 INE001A07QE5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 7.65% 20-Mar-19 100.0877 7.5800 2250.00 INE556F09593 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 8.06% 28-Mar-19 101.4427 7.2000 250.00 INE556F09593 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 8.06% 28-Mar-19 101.4940 7.1750 500.00 INE001A07OQ4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.72% 15-Apr-19 101.8467 7.6500 500.00 INE001A07OQ4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.72% 15-Apr-19 101.8467 7.6500 500.00 INE001A07OQ4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.72% 15-Apr-19 101.8515 7.6489 250.00 INE115A07IG5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.28% 30-Apr-19 101.0721 7.6700 1350.00 INE093J07JH1 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITEDNIFTY 14-Jun-19 112.2510 0.0000 2.50 INE721A07KV5 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 8.80% 29-Jul-19 101.4680 8.0250 250.00 INE001A07MZ9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.40% 26-Aug-19 103.3381 7.7300 250.00 INE115A07JJ7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.37% 03-Oct-19 101.4802 7.6962 1000.00 INE001A07PT5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 7.48% 18-Nov-19 99.5251 7.6700 250.00 INE001A07PT5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 7.48% 18-Nov-19 99.5251 7.6700 250.00 INE001A07QI6 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED - 14-Jan-20 100.3644 7.7200 820.00 INE063P07122 EQUITAS FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED 12.13% 26-Feb-20 102.0807 8.2800 100.00 INE756I07944 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 8.65% 13-Mar-20 102.1037 7.8150 30.00 INE115A07LK1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.80% 19-Mar-20 100.1461 7.7285 110.00 INE756I07AW3 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED - 20-Mar-20 101.8589 7.7933 5.00 INE134E08IQ5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 6.83% 15-Apr-20 98.4612 7.4200 884.00 INE657N07266 EDELWEISS COMMODITIES SERVICES LTD 15-Apr-20 99.9625 8.7500 250.00 INE261F08840 NABARD 7.14% 27-Apr-20 100.0000 7.1700 500.00 INE261F08857 NABARD 7.14% 28-Apr-20 100.0000 7.1738 1000.00 INE556F08IV6 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 7.25% 30-Apr-20 99.8681 7.2983 100.00 INE752E07KR0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 7.93% 20-May-20 101.5999 7.3137 25.00 INE851M07093 VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED 8.65% 29-May-20 101.0030 8.2500 1500.00 INE053F07991 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.20% 31-May-20 99.9431 7.2500 900.00 INE053F07991 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.20% 31-May-20 99.9431 7.2538 900.00 INE115A07KT4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.58% 11-Jun-20 99.6147 7.7200 240.00 INE115A07LN5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.78% 24-Jun-20 100.1688 7.7200 50.00 INE115A07LN5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.78% 24-Jun-20 100.1688 7.7200 50.00 INE414G07CC1 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 8.75% 24-Jun-20 99.7816 8.8400 500.00 INE063P07148 EQUITAS FINANCE LIMITED 11.66% 14-Aug-20 103.7069 9.0750 350.00 INE093J07QW5 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED 15-Aug-20 100.0000 0.0000 5.00 INE134E08IW3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.50% 17-Sep-20 100.1778 7.4400 1000.00 INE134E08IW3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.50% 17-Sep-20 100.1778 7.4400 1000.00 INE110L08029 INFOTEL BROADBAND SERVICES LIMITED 8.95% 04-Oct-20 103.9561 7.5600 100.00 INE115A07KO5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.54% 07-Oct-20 99.3625 7.7300 350.00 INE115A07KO5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.54% 07-Oct-20 99.3625 7.7300 350.00 INE020B08484 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 03-Feb-21 77.0300 7.2000 90.90 INE115A07JB4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.75% 12-Feb-21 103.2835 7.7000 100.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 108.7800 9.2600 46.00 INE931S07157 ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 10.25% 15-Apr-21 105.3062 8.6000 100.00 INE134E08IJ0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.47% 16-Sep-21 99.6218 7.5526 40.00 INE053F07942 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 6.70% 24-Nov-21 97.3924 7.3852 40.00 INE020B08AB1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.14% 09-Dec-21 98.7301 7.4547 700.00 INE752E07OD2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD - 21-Dec-21 99.1640 7.4000 700.00 INE906B07FE6 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 7.17% 23-Dec-21 98.8678 7.4478 40.00 INE121E07312 JSW ENERGY LIMITED 9.75% 11-Jan-22 100.7472 8.0791 100.00 INE752E07MF1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 8.20% 23-Jan-22 102.6954 7.4800 1050.00 INE752E07MF1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 8.20% 23-Jan-22 102.6954 7.4804 500.00 INE020B08AF2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.46% 28-Feb-22 99.8450 7.4850 250.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 109.3950 7.5400 400.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 109.3950 7.5400 100.00 INE906B07FG1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 7.60% 18-Mar-22 100.5882 7.4400 250.00 INE895D08782 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.25% 23-Mar-22 100.5228 8.1050 200.00 INE115A07LQ8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.80% 03-May-22 100.0000 7.7996 1250.00 INE688I07568 CAPITAL FIRST LIMITED 8.40% 03-May-22 100.0000 8.3941 150.00 INE168A08038 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED 9.50% 24-Jun-22 101.5400 9.1086 3.00 INE134E08EX0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.29% 21-Aug-22 104.9057 7.5200 350.00 INE268A07103 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.40% 25-Oct-22 100.7808 7.3000 200.00 INE268A07137 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.24% 20-Dec-22 100.9971 7.3000 200.00 INE941D07133 RELIANCE PORTS TERMINALS LTD. 8.45% 12-Jun-23 101.5863 8.1000 750.00 INE202B07IO3 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 9.25% 09-Sep-23 100.0744 9.2100 139.00 INE090A08TU6 ICICI BANK LIMITED 7.60% 07-Oct-23 98.7379 7.8400 1750.00 INE090A08TU6 ICICI BANK LIMITED 7.60% 07-Oct-23 98.7379 7.8400 730.00 INE787H07321 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.41% 22-Jan-24 112.1000 6.1500 10.00 INE235P07688 L&T INFRA DEBT FUND LIMITED 8.08% 03-May-24 100.0000 8.0800 350.00 INE688I07576 CAPITAL FIRST LIMITED 8.45% 03-May-24 100.0000 8.4433 200.00 INE535N08015 HARYANA VIDYUT PRASARAN NIGAM LTD 9.79% 29-May-24 104.0900 9.0000 1.00 INE110L08037 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.25% 16-Jun-24 105.3704 8.2100 100.00 INE752E07JX0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 9.30% 28-Jun-24 107.7398 7.8300 100.00 INE572F08014 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.74% 28-Jun-24 104.9800 8.8500 5.00 INE936D07075 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER P. LTD 9.75% 02-Aug-24 107.3482 8.3400 100.00 INE752E07IU8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 9.35% 29-Aug-24 108.1170 7.8300 100.00 INE340M08137 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND 9.20% 18-Dec-24 101.8500 9.0300 2.00 INE975G08082 ILFS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 21-Dec-24 102.2500 11.6600 1.00 INE752E07JK7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 9.25% 26-Dec-24 107.8258 7.8300 100.00 INE549F08517 KARNATAKA ST FIN 9.08% 04-Feb-25 102.0000 8.8500 4.00 INE001A07NP8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.43% 04-Mar-25 102.9329 7.9000 100.00 INE020B08930 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.30% 10-Apr-25 102.9800 7.7711 30.00 INE752E07NK9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 8.32% 23-Dec-25 102.9541 7.8200 50.00 INE774D08MA6 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 9.00% 06-Jun-26 103.0400 8.5000 10.00 INE148I07FG5 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.00% 30-Jun-26 100.5700 8.8933 12.00 INE296A08797 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 8.75% 14-Aug-26 101.8054 8.4500 140.00 INE202B07HV0 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 9.30% 16-Aug-26 100.0000 9.2800 5.00 INE148I07GL3 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.00% 26-Sep-26 99.8700 9.0000 120.00 INE941D07166 RELIANCE PORTS & TERMINALS LTD. 7.90% 18-Nov-26 97.8315 8.2200 100.00 INE134E08IO0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 7.23% 05-Jan-27 96.6400 7.7200 1.00 INE202E08011 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT 7.22% 06-Feb-27 96.7583 7.8400 50.00 INE020B08AH8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.95% 12-Mar-27 101.2026 7.7600 100.00 INE020B08AH8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.95% 12-Mar-27 101.2026 7.7600 100.00 INE053F07983 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.83% 21-Mar-27 100.9365 7.6970 250.00 INE053F07983 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.83% 21-Mar-27 100.9365 7.6970 250.00 INE134E08IX1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.75% 22-Mar-27 101.0800 7.7300 700.00 INE115A07LO3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.95% 26-Mar-27 100.6090 7.8500 550.00 INE168X08014 NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 8.35% 26-Mar-27 101.4700 7.9600 14.00 INE115A07LO3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.95% 26-Mar-27 100.4766 7.8700 550.00 INE202E07252 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT 8.05% 29-Mar-27 101.0800 7.8800 12.00 INE975G08231 IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 9.33% 31-Mar-27 102.2000 9.2500 55.00 INE849D08TW5 ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHI 8.25% 26-Apr-27 100.0000 8.2500 200.00 INE752E07MU0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 8.40% 27-May-28 104.5048 7.7700 50.00 INE752E07MU0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 8.40% 27-May-28 104.5048 7.7700 50.00 INE557F07157 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.68% 24-Mar-29 121.3500 6.0939 3.50 INE238A08427 AXIS BANK LIMITED 8.75% PERPETUAL 99.5500 8.8439 1000.00 INE160A08118 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 9.21% PERPETUAL 100.0000 9.2000 305.00 INE062A08132 STATE BANK OF INDIA 8.75% PERPETUAL 100.2476 8.6500 150.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED -- PERPETUAL 107.6800 9.3073 20.00 INE894F08095 INDIABULLS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 10.60% PERPETUAL 105.0700 9.3000 4.00 INE692A08060 UNION BANK OF INDIA 9.10% PERPETUAL 100.5500 8.9424 3.00 INE691A08039 UCO BANK 11.70% PERPETUAL 101.4500 11.2200 1.00 INE062A08132 STATE BANK OF INDIA 8.75% PERPETUAL 100.2475 8.6500 100.00 INE906B07EF6 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 7.28% 18-Sep-30 110.2632 30.00 INE053F07801 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.28% 21-Dec-30 110.3463 6.1300 40.00 INE906B07EI0 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 7.35% 11-Jan-31 110.9696 6.1400 40.00 INE202E07195 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT 7.49% 21-Jan-31 111.7044 6.1900 5.00 INE540P08028 U.P. U.P. POWER CORPORATION LIMITED 9.70% 04-Jul-31 100.3309 9.8700 50.00 INE053F09HF7 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.83% 14-May-33 109.3000 7.9500 8.00 INE053F09HH3 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.83% 14-May-35 109.8500 7.9500 8.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.75% 31-Dec-99 97.8800 - 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange