By Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat
| MUMBAI, Sept 16
MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian government bond markets
are experiencing a rare sight: a yield curve driven by strong
investor buying in maturities other than the traditional
benchmark 10-year government bond.
Driving the buying in non-10-year Indian debt is the
prospects of an economic recovery and a commitment by the
governor of the central bank, Raghuram Rajan, to lower
inflation.
But whether this trend continues will depend on the central
bank - how it chooses to raise debt to fund the country's fiscal
deficit, analysts say.
The central bank will have to nurture the market by issuing
debt strategically to build liquidity outside of the 10-year
bond.
Ten-year bonds have long been the easiest for the RBI to
sell because they are popular with banks due to higher liquidity
and their ease of trading.
Demand for Indian bonds has been strong this year among
foreign investors, attracted by the higher returns on Indian
bonds against other emerging market counterparts and U.S. bonds.
A lower current account deficit and stabilising economic
fundamentals have also underpinned interest in India's sovereign
bonds.
Market conviction that Rajan will succeed in reducing
consumer inflation to 6 percent by January 2016 from 7.8 percent
in August has sparked a rally in 10-year government bonds
, pushing yields down 35 basis points this year.
The rally in the benchmark, however, has made it too
expensive for many investors who have shifted into other tenors.
Demand for longer-dated bonds maturing 2028
issued in May and shorter-dated 2020 bonds issued
in June, has helped to create a yield curve.
Trade in 14-year bonds totalled 2.44 trillion rupees ($40.14
billion) as of the end of August, making it the third-most
traded debt over the past few months, data from the Clearing
Corp of India showed. In unusual activity, the 14-year bond saw
more trading action than the 10-year bond on some days.
Rising expectations the central bank may cut interest rates
next year as inflation wanes are supporting demand for bonds.
Foreign financial institutions have bought a net $18.7 billion
in debt compared with $14.2 billion in equities so far this
calendar year, regulatory data shows.
Still, some analysts are sceptical the RBI will help develop
the curve as it has seldom tried to do this even though it could
deepen debt markets, lower funding costs and provide a useful
pricing benchmark for Indian companies' own fund-raising.
"The yield curve surely needs to develop more; liquidity
across securities needs to increase. It is going to be a
medium-term process, but the RBI issuing more benchmark tenors
is useful," said Kumar Rachapudi, senior rates strategist at ANZ
in Singapore.
The Indian yield curve has more room to develop because,
unlike curves in more developed economies, there is very little
trading in debt longer than 15 years.
The government needs to raise a hefty 6 trillion Indian
rupees ($98.2 billion) by March 2015, more than the 5.6 trillion
rupees raised the previous year. The RBI, who acts on behalf of
the government, might be tempted to fall back on its familiar
strategy of issuing heavily in tenors up to 14 years.
"The RBI has to offer bonds that sell. They can choose to
experiment in an attempt to develop the yield curve but they
have to cover the government's borrowing needs," said Piyush
Wadhwa, head of trading at IDFC Ltd in Mumbai.
($1 = 61.1300 Indian rupee)
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Jacqueline Wong)