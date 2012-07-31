MUMBAI, July 31 Export-Import Bank of India launched a five-year benchmark-sized dollar bond deal, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The lender has given an initial guidance of around 375 basis points over U.S. Treasuries and is aiming to price the transaction as early as the end of the day, the source said.

Benchmark sizes usually refer to deals of around $500 million.

The deal comes about a week after India's biggest lender State Bank of India sold a five-year dollar bond deal at 375 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Standard Chartered and Citigroup are the arrangers for the sale, said the source. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Edited by Rafael Nam)