(Refiles to remove extra word in headline)
MUMBAI, July 31 Export-Import Bank of India
launched a five-year benchmark-sized dollar bond sale on
Tuesday, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said,
becoming the second state-run lender to seek funding from
overseas markets in as many weeks.
EXIM has given an initial guidance of around 375 basis
points over U.S. Treasuries for the benchmark deal, which
usually refers to deals of around $500 million.
The lender is aiming to price the Reg S bonds, which are
sold to overseas investors outside the United States, as early
as the end of the day, the sources said.
The deal comes about a week after India's biggest lender
State Bank of India raised $1.25 billion through the
sale of five-year dollar bonds at 375 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Dealers said EXIM was benefitting after SBI paved the way,
while Indian bank's overseas debt has seen spreads tighten after
top-ranked private sector lender ICICI Bank posted
strong quarterly results last week.
"The deal is seen pricing at least 15 to 20 basis points
tighter than the guidance," two market sources said.
Spreads for last week's SBI bond have tightened since their
launch and are currently trading at 359/363 over U.S.
Treasuries, bankers said.
Healthier demand this week for global risk assets on the
back of hopes for monetary stimulus measures from the Federal
Reserve and European Central Bank meetings this week could
support demand for EXIM's dollar debt.
Despite widespread concerns about India's economic and
fiscal outlooks, SBI still attracted an order book of $6.8
billion.
EXIM will become only the fourth dollar bond issuer from
India this year after Reliance Industries, Axis Bank
and SBI.
More Indian borrowers, including companies, are expected to
access overseas markets for funding, especially after the
Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday,
keeping domestic rates high.
Indian Overseas Bank, Jindal Steel and Power
and Power Finance Corp are some of the firms
watching dollar bond markets to raise funds.
ICICI Bank is also waiting on the sidelines after hiring
underwriters for an up to $1 bln bond issue.
Standard Chartered and Citigroup are the arrangers for the
EXIM sale, said the sources.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)