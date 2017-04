MUMBAI Indian government bonds fell on Friday hit by fears foreign investors would continue to sell debt as the rupee weakens towards record lows and as U.S. Treasury yields surge, narrowing the differential with domestic debt yields.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 7.43 percent. Foreign investors were net sellers of $64.94 million in domestic debt on Wednesday, according to the latest available regulatory data.

The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees of debt later in the session.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)