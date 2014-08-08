MUMBAI Aug 8 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest level since end-April in early trade on Friday as investors sold debt amid rising geo-political tensions while higher global crude oil prices also weighed.

Traders are now awaiting the outcome of the 140-billion-rupee debt sale for further direction.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.88 percent, its highest since April 28. The new 10-year paper also rose 3 bps to 8.66 percent.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic rose more than $1 on Friday, with Brent nearing $107 a barrel after the United States approved air strikes against Islamic militants in Iraq, raising the threat of oil disruptions from the key oil producer. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)