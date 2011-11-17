NEW DELHI Nov 17 India has raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investment (FII) limit in corporate debt now stands at a combined $45 billion, of which $25 billion must be invested in infrastructure bonds.

The increase will see FII ceiling for government bonds rise to $15 billion.

The capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is expected to notify the decisions in the next few days, the official added. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)