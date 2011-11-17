NEW DELHI Nov 17 India is likely to
announce on Thursday afternoon a decision to raise the ceiling
on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate
debt, a finance ministry source told Reuters.
Foreign institutional investment (FII) limits in corporate
debt stands at a combined $40 billion, of which $25 billion must
be invested in infrastructure bonds.
The current FII ceiling for government bonds is $10 billion.
Earlier, a deputy governor of India's central bank, Subir
Gokarn, indicated that revising the debt ceilings for FIIs in
corporate and the government bond markets may help stem the
slide of the rupee to some extent.
The Indian rupee was stronger on Thursday aided by
corporate dollar selling, which helped overcome the initial
losses due to negative local shares.
At 12:25 p.m., (0655 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 50.6575/6650 per dollar, 0.15 percent stronger
than Wednesday's close of 50.7350/7450, when it had dropped to
50.96 -- its weakest since March 31, 2009.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)