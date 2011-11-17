NEW DELHI Nov 17 India is likely to announce on Thursday afternoon a decision to raise the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate debt, a finance ministry source told Reuters.

Foreign institutional investment (FII) limits in corporate debt stands at a combined $40 billion, of which $25 billion must be invested in infrastructure bonds.

The current FII ceiling for government bonds is $10 billion.

Earlier, a deputy governor of India's central bank, Subir Gokarn, indicated that revising the debt ceilings for FIIs in corporate and the government bond markets may help stem the slide of the rupee to some extent.

The Indian rupee was stronger on Thursday aided by corporate dollar selling, which helped overcome the initial losses due to negative local shares.

At 12:25 p.m., (0655 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 50.6575/6650 per dollar, 0.15 percent stronger than Wednesday's close of 50.7350/7450, when it had dropped to 50.96 -- its weakest since March 31, 2009. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)