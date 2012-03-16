MUMBAI, March 16 India's auction of unused limits that allow foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to buy long-term government bonds and corporate bonds was oversubscribed, mirroring the global interest in picking up the current high bond yields on offer.

The price investors were willing to pay for the limits, however, was sharply lower than a similar auction in November, traders said.

Foreign investors bid a total of 62.54 billion rupees to secure the government bond limits compared with the 47.90 billion rupees on offer, while they bid 77.05 billion rupees for corporate bonds against 46.01 billion rupees on offer, three sources said.

The cut-off was set at 0.1015 percent for old corporate bonds compared with 0.0067 percent in the previous auction in November.

The government bond cut-offs were set at 0.002 percent, said traders.

In November, the un-utilised portion of limits in long-term government securities got 22.20 billion rupees in bids against 22.48 billion rupees on offer. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)