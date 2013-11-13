NEW DELHI Nov 13 The Reserve Bank of India is
examining the pros and cons of relaxing limits for foreign
institutional investors (FII) in government bonds, a senior
finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
The comment by Arvind Mayaram, the economic affairs
secretary at the finance ministry, came in response to a
question from reporters about whether India was considering
lifting FII limits in order to qualify for inclusion into
benchmark global bond indices.
India will also consider allowing local companies to issue
rupee-denominated bonds abroad, marking a new step in the
internationalisation of the rupee. International Finance Corp,
the private sector arm of the World Bank, last month launched a
$1 billion rupee-linked bond.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had earlier said that Indian
official are speaking to the index compilers about potential
inclusion of domestic debt.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Suvashree
Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)