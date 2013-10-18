MUMBAI Oct 18 India plans to launch trading of
government bond futures within the next two months as part of
efforts to deepen its financial markets, according to several
sources involved in the discussions with the central bank.
These interest rate futures would help banks and financial
firms in Asia's third-largest economy assess expectations for
borrowing costs and hedge the risks of rate changes to their
bond portfolios.
Policymakers would also have a valuable gauge to measure
market expectations for future rate decisions.
Although the plans are at an advanced stage, the sources
said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not yet finalised the
structure of the interest rate futures product, which will allow
investors to bet on the direction of rates. They declined to be
identified publicly commenting on the closely-held discussions.
"This product is Rajan's baby so everyone is on their toes
to make it a success. It will be launched in a month or two
months at the most," said one senior market participant who has
been in discussions with the RBI, referring to new RBI Governor
Raghuram Rajan.
The RBI has long been keen to develop a proper market gauge
of future interest rates but failed in two previous attempts in
2003 and 2009 because of what market participants have said were
faulty designs.
The sources said the RBI for now is leaning towards
benchmarking interest rate futures contracts against a basket of
bonds with varying maturities as opposed to using only the
benchmark 10-year bond as the basis of pricing the contract.
Furthermore, the RBI is considering making settlements
cash-based as opposed to requiring financial firms deliver the
actual security to the investor, in what is called a physical
delivery.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Kim Coghill)