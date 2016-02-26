MUMBAI Feb 26 Indian bonds, shares and the
rupee gained on Friday after a key government report on the
economy was seen as calling for fiscal prudence and stable
inflation, while also acknowledging risks to the growth outlook.
The report calmed some of the market fears ahead of the
2016/17 fiscal budget to be unveiled on Monday. Investors have
worried India will widen its fiscal deficit targets, in part to
raise pay for government employees and bail out banks.
The 10-year benchmark bonds yield eased 4
basis points to 7.79 percent from levels before the government
released its economic survey.
The yield had closed at 7.86 percent on Thursday and had
gained earlier after the central bank announced a $1.75 billion
bond purchase and said it would not allow bailout debt issued by
state governments to boost supply and hurt markets.
The Indian rupee recovered to 68.7250 after earlier
weakening as much as 68.79 to the dollar, dangerously close to a
record low of 68.85 hit in August 2013.
The NSE share index extended gains to 0.7 percent,
with state-owned lenders among the leading gainers.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)