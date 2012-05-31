MUMBAI May 31 India's 10-year bond yield fell 10 basis points from its previous close on market talk that January-March economic growth would be well below 6 percent, raising hopes for further interest rate cuts.

The data is due later in the morning.

At 10:52 a.m., the 10-year bond yield was at 8.42 percent, taking its fall to 10 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)