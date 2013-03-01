MUMBAI, March 1 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 2 basis points after the October-December growth data released post market hours on Thursday came in sharply below market expectations, raising hopes of a rate cut by the central bank in March.

India's economy grew at a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 31, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday.

At 9:06 a.m. (0336 GMT), the 10-year bond yield was at 7.85 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)