MUMBAI Indian government and state bonds will have no trading bands for Thursday, chief executive officer C.E.S. Azariah told Reuters, after trading in some debt had been halted earlier in the day due to circuit breakers.

Trading in the Indian government bond market resumed after the relaxation in limits. The most-traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond rose 15 basis points to 7.60 percent from its previous close.

The benchmark 10-year government bond was up 10 bps from its previous close.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Rafael Nam)