MUMBAI Nov 28 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield hit a 16-month low of 8.09 percent in early trade on Friday, tracking the fall in global crude oil prices after oil producer's club OPEC decided to not cut oil output.

Bonds also tracked a fall in U.S. yields which hit their lowest in more than a month on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and continuing low yields in Europe.

By 9:09 a.m. (0339 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.11 percent, after falling as low as 8.09 percent, a level last seen on Aug. 1, 2013. The yield had closed at 8.15 percent on Thursday.

The 10-year yield is seen moving in a 8.10-8.15 percent band during the session.

