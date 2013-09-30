NEW DELHI, Sept 30 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) of bonds on Oct. 4, a government statement said on Monday.

The bonds will include 30 billion rupees each with a coupon rate of 7.28 percent, 8.32 percent and 8.30 percent maturing in 2019, 2032 and 2042 respectively.

The government will also sell 60 billion rupees of bonds with a coupon rate of 7.16 percent maturing in 2023, the statement said. ($1 = 62.4550 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)