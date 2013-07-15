MUMBAI India relaxed trading bands for government bonds for Monday, the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association said on its website.

The move comes as yields rose on Monday after high retail inflation for June was seen virtually ruling out a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review later this month. India is due to report wholesale price inflation later in the day.

Trading bands have been widened to 30-, 20- and 15 basis points around yields across tenors, the website said. (Reporting by India Markets Team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)