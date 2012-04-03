* RBI says receives 200 bids for 126.78 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction * Accepts 170 bids for 79.84 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction * Partial allotment of 44.11 pct on 3 bids at 2024 bond auction * Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 164.3 mln rupees at 2024 bond auction