MUMBAI, Nov 18 * India cbank says receives 152 bids for 78.44 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 83 bids for 39.91 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 27.15 pct on 6 bids at 2018 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 85.2 mln rupees at 2018 bond auction * For detailed results of the sale see