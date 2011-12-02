* India cbank says receives 124 bids for 74.10 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 83 bids for 39.94 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 6.28 pct on 3 bids at 2018 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 62 mln rupees at 2018 bond auction * For the detailed results of the poll see: