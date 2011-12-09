MUMBAI, Dec 9 * India cbank says receives 105 bids for 52.55 bln rupees at 2017 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 36 bids for 19.95 bln rupees at 2017 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 94.49 pct on 4 bids at 2017 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 50 mln rupees at 2017 bond auction * For detailed results of the sale see (Reporting by Swati Bhat)