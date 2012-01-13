* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: Friday, Jan 13 * Bids 10:30-12:30 a.m (0500-0700 GMT * Results after 1430 p.m.(0900 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2020 bond coupon 8.2300 pct * --2024 bond 8.3938 pct * --2030 bond 8.5380 pct MUMBAI, Jan 13 India is expected to set a coupon of 8.23 percent on the new 8-year bond maturing in 2020 at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. New Delhi will sell 40 billion rupees each of the new eight-year bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 debt. The 2024 bonds are expected to fetch 105.85 rupees for a yield of 8.3938 percent, and the 2030 bonds are likely to be sold at 104.00 rupees, yielding 8.5380 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : New eight-year bond Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 8.2300 percent Highest Forecast : 8.2500 percent Lowest Forecast : 8.2200 percent -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 105.85 rupees (8.3938 percent) Average forecast : 105.88 rupees (8.3901 percent) Highest Forecast : 106.15 rupees (8.3568 percent) Lowest Forecast : 105.80 rupees (8.4000 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.00 rupees (8.5380 percent) Average forecast : 103.97 rupees (8.5412 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.20 rupees (8.5172 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.60 rupees (8.5799 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)