* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction
* WHEN: Friday, Jan 13
* Bids 10:30-12:30 a.m (0500-0700 GMT
* Results after 1430 p.m.(0900 GMT
* Forecast cut-off yields:
* --2020 bond coupon 8.2300 pct
* --2024 bond 8.3938 pct
* --2030 bond 8.5380 pct
MUMBAI, Jan 13 India is expected to set a
coupon of 8.23 percent on the new 8-year bond maturing in 2020
at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
New Delhi will sell 40 billion rupees each of the new
eight-year bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, as well as 60
billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 debt.
The 2024 bonds are expected to fetch 105.85 rupees for a
yield of 8.3938 percent, and the 2030 bonds are likely to be
sold at 104.00 rupees, yielding 8.5380 percent.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : New eight-year bond
Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Jan. 16, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 8.2300 percent
Highest Forecast : 8.2500 percent
Lowest Forecast : 8.2200 percent
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 bond
Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Jan. 16, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 105.85 rupees (8.3938 percent)
Average forecast : 105.88 rupees (8.3901 percent)
Highest Forecast : 106.15 rupees (8.3568 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 105.80 rupees (8.4000 percent)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond
Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Jan. 16, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 104.00 rupees (8.5380 percent)
Average forecast : 103.97 rupees (8.5412 percent)
Highest Forecast : 104.20 rupees (8.5172 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 103.60 rupees (8.5799 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1= 51.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)