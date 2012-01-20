* Bidding open two hours from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT * Results due after 1430 p.m. * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2018 bond 8.1750 pct * --2021 bond 8.1631 pct * --2041 bond 8.4994 pct MUMBAI, Jan 20 India is expected to sell 2018 bonds at 98.33 rupees, yielding 8.1750 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. New Delhi will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. The 2021 bonds could fetch 104.15 rupees for a yield of 8.1631 percent, while the 2041 bonds are likely to be sold at 103.55 rupees, yielding 8.4994 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 percent 2018 Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.33 rupees (8.1750 percent) Average forecast : 98.36 rupees (8.1687 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.60 rupees (8.1172 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.10 rupees (8.2224 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 percent 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 08, 2021 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.15 rupees (8.1631 percent) Average forecast : 104.20 rupees (8.1565 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.50 rupees (8.1120 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.90 rupees (8.1997 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 08 Median forecast : 103.55 rupees 8.5051 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.55 rupees (8.4994 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.25 rupees (8.5265 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 50.3 rupees)(8.4994 percent) Average forecast : 103.49 rupees ( (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)