* Bidding open two hours from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT * Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2020 bond 8.3284 pct * --2024 bond 8.4733 pct * --2030 bond 8.6616 pct MUMBAI, Jan 27 India is expected to sell 2020 bonds at 99.20 rupees, yielding 8.3284 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed. The government will sell 40 billion rupees ($804.8 million) of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 30 billion rupees of the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. The 2024 bonds could fetch 105.20 rupees for a yield of 8.4733 percent, while the 2030 bonds are likely to be sold at 102.82 rupees, yielding 8.6616 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 percent 2020 Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.20 rupees (8.3284 percent) Average forecast : 99.29 rupees (8.3135 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.65 rupees (8.2498 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.05 rupees (8.3547 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 105.20 rupees (8.4733 percent) Average forecast : 105.21 rupees (8.4723 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.30 rupees (8.4608 percent) Lowest Forecast : 105.13 rupees (8.4820 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.82 rupees (8.6616 percent) Average forecast : 102.90 rupees (8.6530 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.40 rupees (8.6002 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.72 rupees (8.6723 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 49.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)