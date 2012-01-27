* Bidding open two hours from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT
* Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT
* Forecast cut-off yields:
* --2020 bond 8.3284 pct
* --2024 bond 8.4733 pct
* --2030 bond 8.6616 pct
MUMBAI, Jan 27 India is expected to sell
2020 bonds at 99.20 rupees, yielding 8.3284 percent at an
auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed.
The government will sell 40 billion rupees ($804.8 million)
of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent
2024 bonds and 30 billion rupees of the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds.
The 2024 bonds could fetch 105.20 rupees for a yield of
8.4733 percent, while the 2030 bonds are likely to be sold at
102.82 rupees, yielding 8.6616 percent.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.19 percent 2020
Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Jan. 30, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 11
Median forecast : 99.20 rupees (8.3284 percent)
Average forecast : 99.29 rupees (8.3135 percent)
Highest Forecast : 99.65 rupees (8.2498 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 99.05 rupees (8.3547 percent)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 bond
Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Jan. 30, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 11
Median forecast : 105.20 rupees (8.4733 percent)
Average forecast : 105.21 rupees (8.4723 percent)
Highest Forecast : 105.30 rupees (8.4608 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 105.13 rupees (8.4820 percent)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond
Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Jan. 30, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 102.82 rupees (8.6616 percent)
Average forecast : 102.90 rupees (8.6530 percent)
Highest Forecast : 103.40 rupees (8.6002 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 102.72 rupees (8.6723 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1= 49.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul and Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)