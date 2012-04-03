MUMBAI, April 3 Indian government bond yields jumped in early trade on Tuesday, as traders dumped bonds to make way for the heaviest weekly debt supply totaling $3.54 billion in the holiday-shortened week. The government is set to sell on Tuesday 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds; 80 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds respectively. At 9:14 a.m. (0344 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.68 percent, 11 basis points higher than Friday's close of 8.57 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)