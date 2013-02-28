MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian federal bonds fell to their lowest in over two weeks on Thursday after the government announced a higher-than-expected gross borrowing target for the 2013/14 fiscal year.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 5 basis points to 7.88 percent from levels before the borrowing details were released, and were trading at 7.87 percent, up 7 bps from Wednesday's close.

The government said it will borrow 6.29 trillion rupees in the fiscal year starting in April, higher than its borrowing of 5.58 trillion rupees in the current year. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)