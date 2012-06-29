US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains as oil slips; Thursday's events eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, June 29 * Receives 110 bids for 58.05 bln rupees at 2036 bond auction * Accepts 30 bids for 19.8 bln rupees at 2036 bond auction * Partial allotment of 14.45 pct on 3 bids at 2036 bond auction * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 197.7 mln rupees at 2036 bond auction * For more bond auction result see:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)