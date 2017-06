* India cbank says receives 81 bids for 48.65 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 30 bids for 19.98 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Partial allotment of 10.32 pct on 6 bids at 2041 bond auction * Accepts all 2 non-competitive bids for 18.39 mln rupees at 2041 bond auction * For more on bond auction see: