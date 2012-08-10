* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 82 bids for 48.49 bln rupees at 2036 bond auction. * Accepts 28 bids for 19.83 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 6.74 pct on 2 bids. * Accepts all 9 non-competitive bids for 172.5 mln rupees. * For more auction results, see: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)