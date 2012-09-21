* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 159 bids for 97.95 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction. * Accepts 77 bids for 39.85 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 6.18 pct on 7 bids. * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 149.1 mln rupees. * For more details on auction, see: