* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 82 bids for 34.9 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction. * Accepts 67 bids for 19.87 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 98.71 pct on sole bid. * Accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 127.2 mln rupees. * For more details on auction, see: