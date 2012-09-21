GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 71 bids for 50.24 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction. * Accepts 24 bids for 20 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 79.75 pct on 3 bids. * Gets no non-competitive bids at 2041 bond auction. * For more details on auction, see:
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.94 pct (Updates to market close)