* The Reserve Bank of India says received 162 bids for 92.69 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction. * Accepts 58 bids for 29.74 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 92.58 pct on 9 bids. * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 255.5 mln rupees. * For more details on auction results, see: