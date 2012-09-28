* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 121 bids for 63.38 bln rupees at 2036 bond auction. * Accepts 26 bids for 19.91 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 87.65 pct on 3 bids. * Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 85.5 mln rupees. * For more details on auction results, see: