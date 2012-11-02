US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Nov 2 * India cbank says receives 99 bids for 79 bln rupees at July-2017 bond auction * Accepts 28 bids for 29.86 bln rupees at July-2017 bond auction * Partial allotment of 72.38 pct on 5 bids at July-2017 bond auction * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 140.5 mln rupees at July-2017 bond auction * For more details on auction see:, (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)