MUMBAI Nov 2 * India cbank says receives 99 bids for 79 bln rupees at July-2017 bond auction * Accepts 28 bids for 29.86 bln rupees at July-2017 bond auction * Partial allotment of 72.38 pct on 5 bids at July-2017 bond auction * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 140.5 mln rupees at July-2017 bond auction * For more details on auction see:, (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)