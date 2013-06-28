UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MUMBAI, June 28 Indian government bonds rallied to their highest in nearly a week on Friday as a strong rebound in the rupee and short-covering pushed up demand for debt.
The benchmark 10-year yield was down 10 basis points at 7.46 percent.
The trading band for government bonds had to be widened twice on Friday to ensure that circuit filters were not hit. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss