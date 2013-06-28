MUMBAI, June 28 Indian government bonds rallied to their highest in nearly a week on Friday as a strong rebound in the rupee and short-covering pushed up demand for debt.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 10 basis points at 7.46 percent.

The trading band for government bonds had to be widened twice on Friday to ensure that circuit filters were not hit. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)