US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
* India cbank says receives 116 bids for 74.07 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction * Accepts 53 bids for 29.89 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 5.7 pct on 9 bids * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 105.8 mln rupees * For more details on auction results, see:
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.