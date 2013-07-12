MUMBAI, July 12 The Reserve Bank of India says receives 168 bids for 173.71 bln rupees at 2026 bond auction. * Accepts 58 bids for 59.98 bln rupees at 2026 bond auction * Partial allotment of 51.57 pct on 14 bids at 2026 bond auction * Accepts both non-competitive bids for 24.3 mln rupees at 2026 bond auction * For more details see (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)