MUMBAI, July 15 India should look at the option of raising overseas capital via selling bonds to non-resident Indians (NRIs) once the currency stabilises, the chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, C. Rangarajan, told news channel CNBC-TV18.

He also said that he expects capital inflows to resume going ahead. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)