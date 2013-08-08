MUMBAI, Aug 8 * India cbank says receives 69 bids for 54.97 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * Accepts 34 bids for 29.99 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * Partial allotment of 46.42 pct on 1 bid at 2032 bond auction * Accepts both non-competitive bids for 15 mln rupees at 2032 bond auction * For more details of bond auction, see: