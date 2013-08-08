MUMBAI, Aug 8 * India cbank says receives 78 bids for 55.47 bln rupees at 2042 bond auction * Accepts 31 bids for 29.998 bln rupees at 2042 bond auction * Partial allotment of 39.2 pct on 1 bid at 2042 bond auction * Accepts sole non-competitive bid for 2 mln rupees at 2042 bond auction * For more details on the auction, see: