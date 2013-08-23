MUMBAI, Aug 23 * RBI says receives 71 bids for 52.98 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction * RBI says accepts 35 bids for 24.54 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction; devolves 5.38 billion rupees on primary dealers * RBI says no partial allotment at 2020 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 73.9 million rupees at 2020 bond auction * For more details on auction, see: