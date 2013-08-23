MUMBAI, Aug 23 RBI says receives 137 bids for 115.42 billion rupees at 2025 bond auction. * RBI says accepts 69 bids for 53.2 billion rupees at 2025 bond auction, devolves 6.57 billion rupees on primary dealers * RBI says no partial allotment at 2025 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 10 non competitive bids for 236.7 million rupees at 2025 bond auction * For more details on auction, see: