MUMBAI, Aug 23 * RBI says receives 76 bids for 65.59 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction * RBI says accepts 37 bids for 29.79 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction; fully sold * RBI says partial allotment of 79.44 percent on 2 bids at 2032 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 9 non-competitive bids for 208 million rupees at 2032 bond auction * For more details on auction, see: