MUMBAI, Aug 23 * RBI says receives 83 bids for 58.21 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction * RBI says accepts 41 bids for 24.65 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction; devolves 5.34 billion rupees on primary dealers * RBI says no partial allotment at 2042 bond auction * RBI says accepts sole non-competitive bids for 10 million rupees at 2042 bond auction * For more details, see: